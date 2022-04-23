Which Horse Will Win Today’s bet365 Gold Cup? | Sandown Horse Racing Tips

As we gear up for the last day of the 2021/22 jumps season at Sandown we’ve another competitive renewal of the bet365 Gold Cup. So, with plenty of chances for the 3m5f Handicap we take a look at the race in a bit more detail, plus you can grab a £50 free bet with the raceday sponsors – bet365 – (more below).



Which Horse Is Going To Win The 2022 bet365 Gold Cup?

We take a look that their chances in more detail below

FLEGMATIK @ 8/1 with bet365

MUSICAL SLAVE @ 9/1 with bet365

KITTY’S LIGHT @ 4/1 with bet365

Did You Know? 16 of the last 18 bet365 Gold Cup winners carried 11st 5lbs or less, while the last winning bet365 Gold Cup favourite was in 2000 – 21 rewewals ago!

bet365 Gold CupTips and Best Bets For 2022 Sandown Race

We’ve another decent but competitive renewal of the bet365 Gold Cup with 15 runners heading to post.

Plenty of added sub-plots too, with last year’s disqualified winner – Enrilo – back for more, plus the eventual winner – Potterman. While we’ve also the recent Scottish Grand National first and second – Win My Wings and Kitty’s Light – in the race.

bet365 Gold Cup Favourites Have A Poor Record

Enrilo has been popular in the betting all week and it’s easy to see why. Yes, he ran about in the closing stages last season so even though he won the race he was placed third in the end by the stewards.

He returns on only a pound higher mark but is now an 8 year-old and a slightly wiser horse. He will be spot-on for this too after a fourth at Kempton at the end of Feb and you feel this race has been is target all season to try and avenge what happended 12 months ago. A big player.

Trainer Christian Williams Has A Strong Hand

The Christian Williams yard might be the ones to upset the Enrilo plan though as they’ve a strong hand with their recent Scottish National 1-2 running – Win My Wings and Kitty’s Light, plus they also have Coral Trophy winner Cap Du Nord.

Win My Wings is up 14lbs though for that Scottish National win, but the runner-up Kitty’s Light, who ran on well, is only 2lbs higher. We can expect Win My Wings to go well again, but the extra hike in the ratings is the worry, while Kitty’s Light is still young (6) so could have the more to come.

The small worry with Kitty’s Light is that he got a bit behind last time at Ayr and even though he ran on well at the end, you feel that here at Sandown it might not be as easy to make up the ground – especially with the quick Railway Fences down the back straight.

But he did handle the track well 12 months ago to be second and certainly wasn’t helped with Enrilo’s antics that day either. Of the Williams trio he can come out on top for me.

Cap Du Nord only has 10-7 to carry and is a proven course winner, but will need to bounce back from a poor run at Aintree last time.

2021 Hero Is Back For More

Last year’s eventual winner – Potterman – comes from the Alan King yard that have actually won the last two runnings of this race. He’s only 2lbs higher than last year and heads here in winning form after a nice success at Kelso, which was also his first off a wind op. Has to be considered. Alan King also has Fidux entered in the race.

Horses Carrying 11st Or Less Have Done Well

But our three against the field here are FLEGMATIK (e/w), MUSICAL SLAVE (e/w) and KITTY’S LIGHT. In recent year’s we’ve seen 14 of the last 18 winners carry 11-0 or less, so this is a plus for these two with Flegmatik having 10-11 and Musical Slave just 10-2, while Kitty’s Light only just falls outside this with 11-3.

FLEGMATIK @ 8/1 with bet365, for trainer Dan Skelton, comes here having won his last two at Kempton too and despite a 9lb rise is a chaser in-form and with more to come. Yes, the longer trip (3m 5f)here is an unknownbut he’s won over 3m and on this better ground you feel it’s worth a crack.

MUSICAL SLAVE @ 9/1 with bet365 also comes here having won his last two – at Haydock last time, but more importantly here at Sandown in March. He’s also off the same mark as last time and with just 10-2 to carry has a featherweight which is a plus over this trip. He’s also another that is trying the longer distance for the first time, but kept on well over 3m 1 1/2f last time to think it’s within range.

KITTY’S LIGHT @ 4/1 with bet365 was a fast-finishing second in the Scottish Grand National last time out. He’s got 7 lengths to find with the winner – Win My Wings – on that running but was giving the winner 10lbs that day and here Kitty’s Light is actually getting 9lbs off his stablemate – so a big weight turnaround. He’s also still only a 6 year-old, so will have more to offer and from 14 runs over fences has hit the top two 10 times (4 wins).

bet365 Gold Cup Trends and Stats (past 18 runnings)

17/18 – Had raced in the last 63 days

16/18 – Carried 11-5 or less in weight

14/18 – Carried 11-0 or less

14/18 – Had won over 3m or further before

14/18 – Aged 9 or younger

13/18 – Returned 14/1 or shorter in the betting

11/18 – Officially rated 140 or higher

11/18 – Came from the top 7 in the betting market

10/18 – Had raced in the last 25 days

10/18 – Finished 4 th or worse last time out

or worse last time out 5/18 – Won with 10st in weight

3/18 – Trained by Paul Nicholls

3/18 – Won last time out

2/18 – Ran in the Aintree Grand National last time out

2/18 – Ran in the Scottish Grand National last time out

2/18 – Won by an Irish-trained horse

2/18 – Trained by Philip Hobbs

2/18 – Ridden by Sean Bowen

2/18 – Trained by Alan King (last two winners)

0/18 – Winning favourites

The average winning SP in the last 18 years is 14/1

Other Key Bet365 Gold Cup Facts

The last winning favourite was Beau in 2000

Just one 6 year-old winner since 1959

24 of the last 30 (80%) winners carried less than 11st

8 year-olds have won 7 of the last 18 runnings (39%)

14 of the last 18 (78%) winners were aged 7, 8 or 9 years-old

Trainer Paul Nicholls has won the race 4 times

Recent bet365 Gold Cup Chase Winners

2021 – POTTERMAN (12/1)

2020 – No Race

2019 – TALKISCHEAP (7/1)

2018 – STEP BACK (7/1)

2017 – HELLAN HARRI (40/1)

2016 – THE YOUNG MASTER (8/1)

2015 – JUST A PAR (14/1)

2014 – HADRIANS APPROACH (10/1)

2013 – QUENTIN COLLONGES (14/1)

2012 – TIDAL BAY (9/1)

2011 – POKER DE SIVOLA (11/1)

2010 – CHURCH ISLAND (20/1)

2009 – HENNESSY (13/2)

2008 – MONKERHOSTIN (25/1)

2007 – HOT WELD (6/1)

2006 – LACDOUDAL (10/1)

2005 – JACK HIGH (16/1)

2004 – PUNTAL (25/1)

2003 – AD HOC (7/1)

Watch The 2021 bet365 Gold Cup Chase Again

Drama in the 2021 running of the bet365 Gold Cup as the Paul Nicholls-trained Enrilo wins the race but is placed third after running around in the closing stages – Potterman was awarded the race. Both Enrilo and Potterman are entered for the 2022 renewal.

2022 Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Times and Race Names

Saturday 23rd April 2022

1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV

2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV

3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV

4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV

5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

