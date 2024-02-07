A host of stars are set to feature in commercials during the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII – but which celebrities have been confirmed?

Which Celebrities Feature In Super Bowl LVIII Commercials?

Ice Spice

One of the biggest names to emerge from 2023, Ice Spice, stars in her first Super Bowl commercial in partnership with soda brand Starry.

In the ad, the rapper stars alongside Starry mascots Lem and Lime and encourages viewers “It’s time to see other sodas.”

Addison Rae

TikTok star Addison Rae features in an ad for candy brand NERDS, in which the social media celebrity teaches an unknown figure how to dance to the backdrop of Irene Cara’s hit “Flashdance…. What a Feeling.”

Christopher Walken, Usher And Ashley Park

BMW managed to tie down legendary actor Christopher Walken for their ‘Talkin’ like Walken’ commercial, which is set to run during the first quarter of the game.

In the ad, Walken grows increasingly frustrated as everyone he encounters does an impression of his unique talking style, including actress Ashley Park, before the ‘Catch Me If You Can’ actor bumps into a stage-ready Usher.

Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman

White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza partnered with Mountain Dew for this off-piste commercial, in which the actress enjoys a Mountain Dew in various outlandish situations.

Towards the end of the advert, Plaza reunites with Parks And Recreation co-star Nick Offerman to ride dragons, all of which you can see during the first half of the Super Bowl.

Jeremy Renner

Marvel star Jeremy Renner, who was involved in a snow plough accident at the beginning of last year, gets his morning off to the right start in a commercial for plant-based milk brand Silk.

In the ad, Renner is seen taking a swig of Silk before preparing himself, and his daughter, for the day, while singing along to James Brown’s ‘I Feel Good’.

Lionel Messi And Jason Sudeikis

8-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi stars in Michelbob’s Super Bowl ad alongside, ‘Ted Lasso’ himself, Jason Sudeikis and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

In the ad, the Argentinian soccer star can be seen ordering a Michelbob beer before dribbling a soccer ball around beachgoers.

The Beckhams, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Jelly Roll and Usher

‘Friends’ legends David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston reunite alongside singers Jelly Roll and Usher, and the Beckhams for an Uber Eats ad.

In the commercial, everyone forgets something key to their lives to save enough headspace for Uber Eats.

Martin Lawrence And Shannon Sharpe

‘Bad Boys’ star Martin Lawrence and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe join forces in this commercial for OIKOS.

In the ad, the pair accidentally submerge their golf cart in a pond before OIKOS provides Lawrence with the super-strength to lift the buggy out of trouble.

Scarlett Johansson

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson stars alongside NFL legends and ‘Almost Super Bowl Winners’ Terrell Owens, Bruce Smith and Dan Marino in an M&M’s commercial, where they design a ring to bring comfort to people who had, come close but, ultimately fallen short of becoming a winner.

Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson

Kate McKinnon, who starred in 2023’s Barbie film, features alongside comedian Pete Davidson in a quirky ad for Hellman’s.

In the ad, we see a “talking” cat’s rise to stardom and fall from grace after it is discovered it can say the word ‘mayo’.

Tina Fey

Tina Fey, who is best known for starring in 30 Rock, partnered with Booking.com for this Super Bowl ad.

In the commercial, she can be seen hiring body doubles, including Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and Glenn Close, to explore all the vacation destinations she could visit with the travel agency.

Meghan Trainor

Popstar Meghan Trainor stars in a star-studded Super Bowl ad for e.l.f. Cosmetics, in which a host of celebrities, including Suits stars Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty, along with Ronald Gladden, Emmanuel Acho and HeidiNCloset are summoned for jury duty.

Kris Jenner

The one and only ‘Momager’ Kris Jenner is next to feature in this list, after starring in her first-ever Super Bowl commercial for OREO.

The advert takes the audience through various historical (and some not-so-historical) moments in which decisions are made by ‘Twisting on it’, including Jenner’s decision to catapult her family into the public eye through, the hit show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega, best known for her role as Wednesday Adams in the Netflix Show ‘Wednesday’, appears in this goofy commercial for Doritos Dinamita.

In the ad, Ortega stars alongside two eccentric elderly women and Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez, as they do battle for the final bag of Doritos Dinamita.

Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong stars in this next Super Bowl ad for Popeye’s in which ‘The Hangover’ actor is released from a cryogenic freezer into an unknown world.

As he gets used to his new surroundings, Jeong promotes Popeye’s five new flavors of wings.

Eric Andre

Comedian Eric Andre partnered up with ice cream brand Drumstick to star in their first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

In the advert, Andre features alongside the animated character Dr. Umstick in an airport, when Dr. Umstick’s bag is searched by security and his Drumstick ice creams are confiscated by a greedy guard.

Chris Pratt

Following Pringle’s announcement that a famous moustache would feature in their Super Bowl commercial, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt revealed on Instagram that her husband, Chris Pratt, was the man behind the moustache, saying:

“Now all of you get to find out the reason I’ve been putting up with @prattprattpratt’s intense mustache for so many months. It’s something I’ve come to know all too well and was present at far too many milestone moments😅 He’s the man behind the mysterious @pringles mustache. Can’t wait to see his commercial at the big game!”

In the ad, a moustachioed Chris Pratt can be seen being compared to the Pringles Man, before starring in the ‘role of a lifetime’ as the aforementioned Mr. P, otherwise known as Julius Pringles.