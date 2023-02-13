Where will Super Bowl 2024 be held? This is the big question a lot of NFL fans are asking this week after witnessing one of the best-ever Super Bowls in 2023 and wanting MORE. The Chiefs saw off the Eagles in an epic battle in Arizona, but where will Super Bowl 2024 be held, on what date and at which stadium?



Super Bowl 2024 Venue – It’s Off to Vegas Baby!



After what people are billing as ‘one of the best Super Bowls EVER’ in 2023, when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona – the focus has quickly switched to where will Super Bowl 2024 be held as NFL fans look to plan next year’s trip to the biggest sporting event on the US calendar.

So, Where Will Super Bowl 2024 Be Held?

It’s off to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 2024 folks, as the NFL as already announced that the Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders and only opened in 2020, will play host to Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday February 11.

This will be the first time the Super Bowl has been held in Las Vegas.

New Orleans Were Meant to Host Super Bowl 2024

Vegas only manged to secure Super Bowl 2024 after New Orleans – the original hosts – had to pull out of entertaining duties after a clash with their Mardi Gras celebrations – but all is not lost for New Orleans residents as they will get the chance to stage Super Bowl 59 in 2025.

Super Bowl 2024 Date and Info

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Odds: Chiefs +600 | Eagles +700 | Bills +700 | 49ers +800

We Can Expect Some Big Super Bowl 2024 Bets in Vegas

With Nevada being the betting capital of the US and host to the flashing lights of Las Vegas, then we can expect to see some hefty bets on the Super Bowl in 2024. Vegas is home to some of the biggest NFL sportsbooks in the land and with this also being their first Super Bowl as hosts, you might even have to book your seat at the bookmakers now!

Super Bowl Venues Over the Next Three Years

Super Bowl LVIII: Feb 11, 2024, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Super Bowl LIX: Feb 9, 2025, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Super Bowl LX: Feb 8, 2026, The venue for Super Bowl 60 is yet to be annonuced, but there has been talk of the Levi Stadium, where the San Fransicso 49ers play their home games, as a leading favorite – they also hosted Super Bowl 50.

Super Bowl 2024 Betting Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +600

Buffalo Bills +700

Philadelphia Eagles +700

San Francisco 49ers +800

Cincinnati Bengals +900

Dallas Cowboys +1400

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request at BetOnline

