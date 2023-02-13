NFL

Where Will Super Bowl 2024 Be Held? Super Bowl LVIII Date and Stadium

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
super bowl 2024 NEW
super bowl 2024 NEW

Where will Super Bowl 2024 be held? This is the big question a lot of NFL fans are asking this week after witnessing one of the best-ever Super Bowls in 2023 and wanting MORE. The Chiefs saw off the Eagles in an epic battle in Arizona, but where will Super Bowl 2024 be held, on what date and at which stadium?

Super Bowl 2024 Venue – It’s Off to Vegas Baby!

After what people are billing as ‘one of the best Super Bowls EVER’ in 2023, when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona – the focus has quickly switched to where will Super Bowl 2024 be held as NFL fans look to plan next year’s trip to the biggest sporting event on the US calendar.

So, Where Will Super Bowl 2024 Be Held?

It’s off to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 2024 folks, as the NFL as already announced that the Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders and only opened in 2020, will play host to Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday February 11.

This will be the first time the Super Bowl has been held in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2024 Betting: What Odds Are The Chiefs To Defend Their Super Bowl Crown?

New Orleans Were Meant to Host Super Bowl 2024

Vegas only manged to secure Super Bowl 2024 after New Orleans – the original hosts – had to pull out of entertaining duties after a clash with their Mardi Gras celebrations – but all is not lost for New Orleans residents as they will get the chance to stage Super Bowl 59 in 2025.

Super Bowl 2024 Date and Info

  • 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟 Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Odds: Chiefs +600 | Eagles +700 | Bills +700 | 49ers +800

We Can Expect Some Big Super Bowl 2024 Bets in Vegas

With Nevada being the betting capital of the US and host to the flashing lights of Las Vegas, then we can expect to see some hefty bets on the Super Bowl in 2024. Vegas is home to some of the biggest NFL sportsbooks in the land and with this also being their first Super Bowl as hosts, you might even have to book your seat at the bookmakers now!

Super Bowl Venues Over the Next Three Years

Super Bowl LVIII: Feb 11, 2024, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Super Bowl LIX: Feb 9, 2025, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Super Bowl LX: Feb 8, 2026, The venue for Super Bowl 60 is yet to be annonuced, but there has been talk of the Levi Stadium, where the San Fransicso 49ers play their home games, as a leading favorite – they also hosted Super Bowl 50.

Super Bowl 2024 Betting Odds

  • Kansas City Chiefs +600
  • Buffalo Bills +700
  • Philadelphia Eagles +700
  • San Francisco 49ers +800
  • Cincinnati Bengals +900
  • Dallas Cowboys +1400

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request at BetOnline

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

 

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NFL Super Bowl MVP
NFL

LATEST Super Bowl 2024: How Many Super Bowl Back-to-Back Winners Have There Been?

Author image Andy Newton  •  17s
super bowl 2024 NEW
NFL
Where Will Super Bowl 2024 Be Held? Super Bowl LVIII Date and Stadium
Author image Andy Newton  •  21min

Where will Super Bowl 2024 be held? This is the big question a lot of NFL fans are asking this week after witnessing one of the best-ever Super Bowls in…

Super Bowl Kelce Brothers NFL
NFL
Which Kelce Brother Has The Higher Career Earnings After Super Bowl LVII Showdown?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min

The Kelce brothers locked horns last night at Super Bowl LVII with Travis lifting the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy at full-time. Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and…

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII
NFL
Live Half Time Super Bowl MVP Odds | Jalen Hurts Slashed To -400
Author image Kyle Curran  •  11h
09nfl mahomes 2 lgzb threeByTwoMediumAt2X v2
NFL
Super Bowl Live Next Touchdown Scorer Odds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  13h
Best NFL Betting Sites For Super Bowl
NFL
3 Live Super Bowl Bets To Make As In-Play Odds Move On Sunday
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  13h
How To Place A Live In Play Bet During The Super Bowl 2023
NFL
How To Place A Live In-Play Bet During The 2023 Super Bowl
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Arrow to top