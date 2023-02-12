If you are a Philadelphia Eagles fan and want to bet on Super Bowl LVII, then BetOnline is the place for you. Super Bowl 2023 will kick-off later tonight and BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in free bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs matchup.

BetOnline Super Bowl Free Bets — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

At BetOnline, new members can sign up to receive up to $1,000 in free bets for the Super Bowl. This means as a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you can wager to your hearts content on Super Bowl LVII on any of BetOnline’s vast markets.

After signing up, members will also be eligible for a $50 free mobile bet, a free $25 player props bet, and a free $25 live bet on the Super Bowl.

How To Claim Your Free Super Bowl Bets at BetOnline:

Click to register with BetOnline Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus Receive $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $55 deposit required

50% bonus applies to first deposit only

Maximum sportsbook bonus of $1,000

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetOnline On The Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles fans can sign-up and bet on the Super Bowl in an instant with BetOnline.

Once you have signed up, you can place a wager on the Super Bowl with just a few clicks. It is incredibly straight forward for Eagles fans to back their team ahead of Super Bowl LVII tonight.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at BetOnline:

Find the ‘American Football’ section

Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection

Place your Super Bowl bet

Why Eagles Fans Should Join BetOnline For The Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles fans can be sure that BetOnline has everything that NFL fans are looking for in an online sportsbook.

BetOnline offer more props for the Super Bowl than any other sportsbook, meaning you can wager on Jalen Hurts to win MVP or the Eagles to cover the spread amongst many more markets. They have excellent odds, must-have features as well as betting contests with huge cash prizes.

Bettors can access BetOnline from any US state, including Pennsylvania. Eagles fans can be sure not to miss out on any of the Super Bowl action by accessing BetOnline using any computer, tablet or mobile device.

With up to %1,000 in free bets available for Super Bowl Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles fans have plenty of reasons to sign-up for a BetOnline account today.

BetOnline are widely renowned for fast payouts and friendly customer service, as well as a number of different reasons why US residents trust BetOnline when it comes to betting on the NFL.

SO Eagles fans, be sure to sign-up to BetOnline today and back your team to win Super Bowl LVII!

Key Reasons for Eagles Fans to Bet with BetOnline:

Better odds and more player props markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18 years+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII As A Philadelphia Eagles Fan

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000

NFL Related Content