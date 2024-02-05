NFL

Where Is The Allegiant Stadium? Everything You Need To Know About The Allegiant Stadium Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII

Paul Kelly
The Allegiant Stadium takes center stage as Super Bowl LVIII comes to town. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but where is the Allegiant Stadium located?

Where Is The Allegiant Stadium?

The Allegiant Stadium plays host to Super Bowl LVIII, as the Kansas City Chiefs aim to win back-to-back Vince Lombardy Trophies. Standing in their way are the San Francisco 49ers, who are bidding to win their sixth Super Bowl and first since 1994.

The Allegiant Stadium takes center stage as Super Bowl LVIII comes to town, but where exactly is the Allegiant Stadium located? Here is everything you need to know about the Las Vegas venue, including where it is and other key details.

Located in Paradise, Nevada, the Allegiant Stadium boasts a 65,000 capacity and is adjacent to the city of Las Vegas. It is a multi-purpose stadium, used not just for American football but also music events and plenty of other sporting occasions.

This is the first time the Vegas stadium has played host to the Super Bowl, since it’s opening in July 2020 after almost three years of construction. If you are interested in the Allegiant Stadium seating chart, click the link.

At a cost of around $1.9 billion, the Allegiant Stadium is reported to be the second-most expensive stadium in the world, with taxpayers footing around $750m of the construction expenses.

Stadium Details

  • NFL Home Team: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Capacity: 65,000 (expandable to 71,835)
  • Address: 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Built: 2017-2020
  • Cost: $1.9 billion

Allegiant Stadium Is Home Of The Las Vegas Raiders

Given the fact the Allegiant Stadium is based right beside Las Vegas in Paradise, Nevada, it comes as no surprise to learn that it is used by NFL team the Las Vegas Raiders for their home matches.

The Raiders finished second in the AFC West, behind Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and co at the Kansas City Chiefs. They finished in 11th place overall in the NFL, marginally missing out on the play-offs.

The Las Vegas Raiders have won the Super Bowl on three occasions, but all three Super Bowl triumphs came before they were known as the LV Raider – twice as the Oakland Raiders and once as the Los Angeles Raiders.

Other Non-NFL Allegiant Stadium Events

As previously mentioned, the Allegiant Stadium is not only used for NFL matches, but it also plays host to various other events on a regular basis.

It is a multi-purpose stadium in every sense of the word, with other sporting events such as soccer played there, as well as some of the biggest music events and concerts since it’s opening in July 2020.

The Vegas venue hosted the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final in 2021, as well as hosting the 2021 MLS Leagues Cup Final.

In terms of music events, the Allegiant Stadium has hosted various top artists and bands from the music world. From February to August, in the NFL off-season, the Allegiant Stadium hosts some huge concerts every year now.

Huge names from the music industry such as Guns N’ Roses, The Rolling Stones, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce and Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift have all performed at the Allegiant Stadium in recent years.

Taylor Swift will be in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday. She was the first female headliner at the domed arena when she performed her Eras tour there in 2023.

Later in this year in 2024, the Allegiant Stadium will also host three matches in the 2024 Copa America, with two group games and one of the quarter-finals in their diary.

The San Francisco 49ers have been listed as marginal favourites in the early betting for Super Bowl LVIII

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps offers and NFL free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
