Where is Super Bowl 2025 be staged? This is the big question a lot of NFL fans are asking as the dust settles on another NFL Championship game that saw the Kansas City Chiefs win their fourth Vince Lombardi Trophy.



Where Is Super Bowl 2025 Being Staged? It’s Off To Louisiana



It was Mahomes and co again in 2024 as the Kansas City Chiefs become the nineth NFL side to win back-to-back Super Bowls and this now sets them up for a shot at becoming the first side to win three Super Bowls in-a-row.

No team has managed this triple Super Bowl feat as yet, but the Chiefs, armed with Kelce and Mahomes will be all the rage with the best US sports betting sites to make it three on the spin in 2025 and land their fifth in total.

But where could this history be made?

Yes, of course, the Chiefs will still need to get to Super Bowl 2025, but if they can make the final two again – just like they have in four of the last five seasons – it will be off to the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Louisiana Are No Strangers To Hosting The Super Bowl

The venue is, of course, home to the New Orleans Saints, who won their only Super Bowl in 2010 (XLIV), while Louisiana are no strangers to hosting NFL’s biggest event.

New Orleans have staged the Super Bowl a massive ten times in the past.

The first was in 1970 for Super Bowl IV, which the Kansas City Chiefs won – would this be an omen?

While the most recent New Orleans staged Super Bowl was in 2013 (XLVII), which the Ravens won, beating the 49ers.

Only Florida, with eleven hosting duties, has played Super Bowl host more times than Louisiana.

New Orleans Were Meant to Host Super Bowl 2024

New Orleans were actually meant to stage Super Bowl LVIII.

However, the city had to pull out of entertaining duties after a clash with their Mardi Gras celebrations.

New Orleans Hosted Super Bowl Years and Winners

1970: Kansas City Chiefs

1972: Dallas Cowboys

1975: Pittsburgh Steelers

1978: Dallas Cowboys

1981: Oakland Raiders

1986: Chicago Bears

1990: San Francisco 49ers

1997: Green Bay Packers

2002: New England Patriots

2013: Baltimore Ravens

2025 Super Bowl LIX Date, Venue & Time

🏈 Super Bowl LIX

📅 Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana 🎲 Odds: Chiefs +500 | 49ers +600 | Lions +700

Kansas City Chiefs Have A Good Record Playing in New Orleans

Of course, the Chiefs must still make Super Bowl LIX – so we might be getting ahead of ourselves a bit.

However, they’ve made four of the last five Super Bowls and are the current favorites with the US sportsbooks to go all the way again.

But what is their record like playing in New Orleans?

The Chiefs have played at New Orleans seven times, with the first in 1972.

While their most recent match at the Superdome was in 2020, which resulted in a 32-29 win for the Chiefs.

Their overall record in New Orleans is decent though – from those seven games, they’ve won FIVE – including the last two.

Therefore, similar to the Allegiant Stadium, where the Chiefs hadn’t lost, could the Super Bowl 59 be another happy stomping venue for four time winners.

If the Chiefs can win Super Bowl 2025, they will also become the first side to win three in-a-row.

Venues For The Super Bowl Over the Next Two Years

Super Bowl LIX: Feb 9, 2025, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Super Bowl LX: Feb 8, 2026, The venue for Super Bowl 60 is yet to be announced, but there has been talk of the Levi Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers play their home games, as a leading favorite – they also hosted Super Bowl 50.

Betting Odds For Super Bowl 2025



See below the latest Super Bowl 2025 futures betting odds from BetOnline, with the Kansas City Chiefs the favorites in the market at +500.

Kansas City Chiefs +500

San Francisco 49ers +600

Detroit Lions +700

Baltimore Ravens +1200

Buffalo Bills +1400

Cincinnati Bengals +1600

Green Bay Packers +1600

Dallas Cowboys +1800

Miami Dolphins +1800

Philadelphia Eagles +1800

Los Angeles Charges +2200

Houston Texans +2500

New York Jets +2500

Atlanta Falcons +3300

Cleveland Browns +3300

Jacksonville Jaguars +3300

Los Angeles Rams +3300

Chicago Bears +4000

Indianapolis Colts +4000

Minnesota Vikings +5000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5000

Pittsburgh Steelers +6600

Seattle Seahawks +6600

Arizona Cardinals +7500

Las Vegas Raiders +7500

Denver Broncos +10000

New England Patriots +10000

New Orleans Saints +10000

New York Giants +10000

Tennessee Titans +10000

Washington Commanders +10000

Carolina Panthers +15000

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change