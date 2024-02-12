NFL

Where do the 49ers go after another tragic loss in the Super Bowl to Kansas City?

Zach Wolpin
Last night, the 49ers and Chiefs met for another matchup in the Super Bowl. They previously met in Super Bowl 54 which saw Kansas City winning. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers had revenge on their mind for Super Bowl 58. They did not want the same feeling they had at the end of Super Bowl 54. All the Niners could think about was winning the game. 

However, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs continue to prove that they’re better than everyone else. San Francisco had a 10-3 lead at halftime but Kansas City never wavered. After an epic comeback, the Chiefs won 25-22 in OT. They’re the third championship in the last five seasons. With another loss in the Super Bowl, what’s next for the San Francisco 49ers?

Will the Niners ever get over the hump and win it all?


For the second time in the last five Super Bowls, the 49ers have lost to the Chiefs. Another brutal end to the season for San Francisco. At times this season, they looked like the best team in the NFL. However, no team is more ready or battle-tested than Kansas City. The 49ers had a 10-3 lead at halftime and played well in the first half. Both teams left points on the board in the first half. Each of their top RBs fumbled the ball in massive situations.

San Francisco were outscored 10-0 in the third quarter and that hurt their chances of winning. Any points in that quarter might have been enough to keep a lead vs. the Chiefs. The 49ers’ defense did what they could to contain Patrick Mahomes but he carved them up after halftime. Eventually, it was tied 19-19 and the game went to OT. Brock Purdy and the Niners put a seven-plus minute drive together but stalled and had to settle for three.


Unfortunately, the Chiefs still had a chance to get the ball. Patrick Mahomes put together his own seven-plus minute drive and scored a touchdown. That won Kansas City Super Bowl 58. The 49ers lost another tough matchup to the greatest QB of this generation. What can the 49ers do this offseason to respond and get better? They already have so much talent on their roster. It seems Patrick Mahomes gets in their way every time. A few bounces of the ball did not go the 49ers’ way and they lost a tough matchup in the Super Bowl. How do they respond in 2024 or will they have a Super Bowl hangover? We saw that happen to the Eagles in 2023. This is an important off-season for the 49ers to get things right.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
