Last night, the 49ers and Chiefs met for another matchup in the Super Bowl. They previously met in Super Bowl 54 which saw Kansas City winning. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers had revenge on their mind for Super Bowl 58. They did not want the same feeling they had at the end of Super Bowl 54. All the Niners could think about was winning the game.

However, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs continue to prove that they’re better than everyone else. San Francisco had a 10-3 lead at halftime but Kansas City never wavered. After an epic comeback, the Chiefs won 25-22 in OT. They’re the third championship in the last five seasons. With another loss in the Super Bowl, what’s next for the San Francisco 49ers?

Will the Niners ever get over the hump and win it all?

“We just beat ourselves.” CMC attributes the Super Bowl loss to self-inflicted wounds pic.twitter.com/2Fknu6VjtW — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 12, 2024



For the second time in the last five Super Bowls, the 49ers have lost to the Chiefs. Another brutal end to the season for San Francisco. At times this season, they looked like the best team in the NFL. However, no team is more ready or battle-tested than Kansas City. The 49ers had a 10-3 lead at halftime and played well in the first half. Both teams left points on the board in the first half. Each of their top RBs fumbled the ball in massive situations.

San Francisco were outscored 10-0 in the third quarter and that hurt their chances of winning. Any points in that quarter might have been enough to keep a lead vs. the Chiefs. The 49ers’ defense did what they could to contain Patrick Mahomes but he carved them up after halftime. Eventually, it was tied 19-19 and the game went to OT. Brock Purdy and the Niners put a seven-plus minute drive together but stalled and had to settle for three.

Multiple #49ers players said after the game that they were not aware of the new overtime rules. The #Chiefs, on the other hand, have been planning for this scenario, and DT Chris Jones said they were going to go for two had San Francisco scored a TD, per @bylindsayhjones.… https://t.co/3p7XzVx6rJ pic.twitter.com/DHe3pn1TwQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024



Unfortunately, the Chiefs still had a chance to get the ball. Patrick Mahomes put together his own seven-plus minute drive and scored a touchdown. That won Kansas City Super Bowl 58. The 49ers lost another tough matchup to the greatest QB of this generation. What can the 49ers do this offseason to respond and get better? They already have so much talent on their roster. It seems Patrick Mahomes gets in their way every time. A few bounces of the ball did not go the 49ers’ way and they lost a tough matchup in the Super Bowl. How do they respond in 2024 or will they have a Super Bowl hangover? We saw that happen to the Eagles in 2023. This is an important off-season for the 49ers to get things right.