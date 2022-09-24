Countries
where can i bet on college football player props ncaa sports betting sites

Where Can I Bet On College Football Player Props? NCAA Sports Betting Sites

57 seconds ago

college football

Week 4 of the NCAA football season is fast approaching, and we are on hand to guide you through the ways in which you can access player prop betting through our top offshore bookmaker picks – something which regulated bookmakers fail to offer!

Best College Football Player Props Sports Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

 

Take a glance at our comprehensive list of the best college football betting sites ahead of Week 4.

How To Sign Up To The Best College Football Player Props Betting Sites

Those in legal sports betting states will know full well college football player prop markets don’t exist. Well, fear not, for our offshore bookmakers have extensive offerings for prop bets ready for Week 4 – see below for more details.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and deposit up to $2000.
  3. Receive a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000.

How To Bet On College Football Player Props

Once you have registered an account over at BetOnline, actually placing your bets could not be simpler. Luckily for our readers, we have made it that little bit easier by listing the steps below.

  1. Head over to BetOnline and click the ‘sports’ tab.
  2. Navigate to football on the left-hand menu and find ‘NCAA’.
  3. This will allow you to access individual game markets along with extensive player prop odds.

What College Football Player Props Bets Can You Make?

Once you have successfully navigated your way to the exclusive college football player prop markets on BetOnline, you will be met with a plethora of options with which to place your bets. Below you will find just some of the diverse range or player prop odds you are able to access through offshore bookmakers.

  • Passing Yards and TDs
  • Receiving Yards
  • Rushing Yards
  • Touchdowns
  • Over/Under Spreads (TDs, Rushing Yards, Passing Yards and many more)

Our Pick Of The Best College Football Player Prop Betting Sites

  • BetOnline – Extensive Sportsbook with a focus on American sports
  • Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for in-play bettors
  • EveryGame – Unmatched mobile betting along with a smooth interface

BetOnline – Receive a 50% Matched Deposit Bonus up to $1000

betonline

Kicking off our top offshore bookmaker picks, we are highlighting BetOnline, who have a superb reputation for competitive odds to equal any legal-state operators.

Since its inception in 1991, they are known to have extensive American sport offerings, and for knowledgable college football fans, are among a handful of bookmakers to offer player prop betting.

Not only this, new customers are able to redeem a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000 ready for Week 4 of NCCA football.

Sign Up to BetOnline

Bovada – Best Betting App For Live Streaming And Betting

Bovada Logo

Bovada are among the few offshore bookmakers to offer in-game live streaming capabilities, allowing those who prefer to bet in-play an all-encompass experience.

Along with a lucrative 75% deposit match up to $1000, there is opportunity in abundance to make a profit on college football player prop markets this weekend.

Start Betting with Bovada Here

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame, established in 1996, are home to one of the the smoothest mobile offshore betting platforms both on desktop and for mobile, allowing for seamless on-the-go betting.

With a welcome bonus waiting to be claimed – a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS, now is the best time to sign up by clicking the button below.

Access the Everygame Bonus Here

 

 

