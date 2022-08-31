Where Can I Bet on College Football for the 2022-23 Season? | Best NCAA Betting Sites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The college football season is almost upon us with three games getting underway on Friday, and with the next four months of action approaching quickly, we have put together a comprehensive betting guide to the NCAA.

How To Bet On College Football for 2022-23

If you are looking to stake your claim on the NCAA this season, see below for a step-by-step guide for registering

How to Watch College Football This Season | NCAA 2022-23

🏈College Football Dates: Saturday September 2nd, 2022 – 10th December 2022

⏱College Football Start: 7pm ET

📺TV Channel: CBS | Fox | Big Ten Network | ACC | ESPN | Stadium

💵NCAAF Championship Winner Odds: Alabama +200 | Ohio State +350 | Georgia +500

College Football 2022-23 Odds | NCAA Betting Guide

Team NCAA 2022-23 Outright Odds Alabama +200 Ohio State +350 Georgia +500 Clemson +1100 USC +2200 Oklahoma +2500 Texas A&M +2500 Texas +3300 Miami +4000 Norte Dame +4000

Unlike the NFL, college football usually results in a more chaotic season with young players still prone to routine mistakes, while the gulf in class between some of the prospects more likely to make it professional means there is plenty of value to be had.

This unpredictability means betting on the NCAA could land you with more of a substantial profit than opting for the NFL, and with the season just days away, there really is no better time than now to make use of our handy betting guide.

See below for some of our top offshore betting sites ready for the new season

The Best Football Betting Sites For The NCAA 2022-23

