It’s fight week! UFC 291 gets underway on Saturday as Dustin Poirier takes on Justin Gaethje in a rematch where they will compete for the symbolic “BMF” (baddest motherf*cker) title. Here is everything you need to know about this MMA super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight card. We’re in for a sensational night of UFC action on Saturday!
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info
- 🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje
- 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: July 19, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST
- 🏆 Title: BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -140 | Gaethje +120
Above is everything you need to know about the upcoming Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje bout this weekend. This fight is the headline attraction on Saturday, June 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is a five round contest and the winner will win the BMF Title.
Poirier goes into the fight as the favourite with the best offshore betting sites, and will look to repeat his 2018 win over Gaethje where he won in the 4th round via TKO. However, the odds are fairly close in the betting with US sportsbooks who seem to think this contest could go either way!
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje: UFC 291 Start Time
TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch the second edition of this gripping clash live from the Delta Center on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight will likely get underway at approx. 1:00am EST.
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Full Fight Card
Here is the full undercard of fights ahead of the action at the Delta Center at UFC 291 this weekend. The undercard includes some exciting fights that will be sure to mix things up in the promotion, with the main event being the highly anticipated Poirier vs Gaethje 2.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
|Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|5
|Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira
|Light Heavyweight
|3
|Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|3
|Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|3
|Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland
|Welterweight
|3
|Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
|Gabriel Bonfim vs Trevin Giles
|Welterweight
|3
|Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima
|Heavyweight
|3
|Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro
|Middleweight
|3
|Jake Matthews vs Miquel Baeza
|Welterweight
|3
|Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
|CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador
|Flyweight
|3
|Matthew Semelsberger vs Uroš Medić
|Light-Heavyweight
|3
|Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|3
