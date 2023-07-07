It’s fight week! UFC 290 is upon us as Alexander Volkanovski faces Yair Rodriguez for the UFC Featherweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about this MMA super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight card. What a night of UFC action we are in for this Saturday night!
Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info
- 🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
- 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: July 8, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350
Best UFC 290 Free Bets & Betting Offers
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Above is everything you need to know about the Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, June 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is an five round contest and will have the UFC Featherweight Title on the line.
Alexander Volkanovski goes into Saturday’s fight as the heavy favourite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Yair Rodriguez is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated 145-pound UFC title fight from Las Vegas on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ring walks!
Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez: UFC 290 Start Time
TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Featherweight Title clash live from the T-Mobile Arena on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight will likely get underway at approx. 10.30pm EST.
RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Picks: UFC 290 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Full Fight Card
Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 290. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
|Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|5
|Brandon Moreno (c) vs Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|5
|Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis
|Middleweight
|3
|Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|3
|Bo Nickal vs Val Woodburn
|Middleweight
|3
|Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
|Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price
|Welterweight
|3
|Jack Della Maddalena vs Josiah Harrell
|Welterweight
|3
|Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes
|Women’s Strawweight
|3
|Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield
|Light-Heavyweight
|3
|Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
|Tatsuro Taira vs Edgar Cháirez
|Catchweight (130lbs)
|3
|Votor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio
|Light-Heavyweight
|3
|Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell
|Bantamweight
|3
|Shannon Rock vs Jesús Santos Aguilar
|Flyweight
|3
|Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics
|Lightweight
|3
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- UFC Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.