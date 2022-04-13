Countries
when is tyson fury vs dillian whyte date time and full undercard

When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte? Date, Time and Full Undercard

The great entertainer and the biggest personality in boxing, Tyson Fury, is set to defend his WBC world heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on April 23rd. The fight next Saturday is taking place in front of almost 100,000 people at the famous Wembley Stadium.

Fury has been vocal pre-fight, saying how he will knock Whyte out and deal with him with ease. Whereas Whyte, who is finally getting his first world title shot after waiting as a WBC mandatory for almost four years, hasn’t said a peep about the fight.

Here is all you need to know about the mammoth heavyweight showdown between Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury and Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte.

What date is Fury vs Whyte?

The colossal heavyweight showdown is set to take place next weekend. Saturday April 23rd is the date for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte for the WBC world heavyweight title.

This fight is obviously top of the bill, with a decent undercard prior to the two heavyweight kingpins going at it to see who the best heavyweight on planet earth is.

What time will Fury and Whyte be fighting at?

The pair of heavyweight superstars are set to make their way to the ring at approximately 10pm. It could be earlier than this however, as there is strict curfew at Wembley Stadium which promotor Frank Warren and BT Sport, who are putting on the showpiece event, must abide by.

Where is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte taking place?

For a fight of this magnitude, it is only right that the venue is just as special.

That is why we are heading to Wembley Stadium in London, for this spectacular heavyweight dust-up between two top level fighters.

Full Undercard Breakdown

Despite most boxing fans probably only being interested in the main event between Fury and Whyte, don’t let that take away from your enjoyment of the undercard.

There are some stellar fights on the undercard, including a big featherweight fight as the co-feature bout of the evening, as Tyson Fury’s best friend and former training partner, Isaac Lowe, takes on Liverpool’s Nick Ball for the WBC Silver title.

Before that, another intriguing fight on the undercard as Northern Ireland’s Anthony Cacace, takes on former IBF world super-bantamweight champion, Jonathan Romero for the vacant WBO International super-featherweight title.

Also on the card is hard hitting heavyweight prospect, David Adeleye, who is in an eight round fight against Chris Healey. Light-heavyweight prospect Karol Itauma also features on the card in a six round contest. Super-featherweight prospect Royston Barney-Smith also features.

Tyson Fury’s brother, the former Love Island star Tommy Fury, has his first real step up fight as he takes on Daniel Bocianski in a light-heavyweight contest scheduled for six rounds.

Former European and EBUC amateur boxing champion, 2018 Commonwealth Games semi-finalist and 2022 Olympic Games quarter-finalist, Kurt Walker, makes only his second professional appearance.

