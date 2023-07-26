Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 goes down for the BMF title this Saturday night from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah. But you may be wondering, when are the UFC 291 weigh-ins? Read on to find out all about both the official and ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 291.

When Is The UFC 291 Weigh-In For Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje?

We are just days away from the huge UFC 291 card as Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje go head-to-head in a rematch of their famous 2018 bout.

Ahead of Saturday’s monster show, all fighters who are in action on the night will have to weigh-in officially, before the ceremonial weigh-ins a few hours late. The ceremonial weigh-ins are when the UFC stars step on the scales in front of the media and face-off one final time before they step into the octagon.

The weigh-in show is earlier on in the day before the event which is when the fighters officially have to make weight.

So, Friday July 28 is when the official UFC 291 weigh-in show takes place. All participants on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-in commencing at 10:50am EST.

The event is closed to the public, but luckily for MMA fans is broadcast live on UFC.com, the UFC YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitch.

When Are The Ceremonial Weigh-Ins For UFC 291?

The UFC 291 ceremonial weigh-ins take place on the same day as the official weigh-ins. Ceremonial weigh-ins take place so that fans and media can be in attendance to watch the fighters get on the scales, before facing-off one final time before they go head-to-head in the octagon on Saturday night, and these can get a little rowdy…

The UFC 291 ceremonial weigh-ins also take place on Friday 28 July at around 7:00pm EST. This will take place at the Delta Center.

And, if fans can’t make the weigh-ins in person, they can watch the ceremonials live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok.

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Full Fight Card

Here is the full undercard of fights ahead of the action at the Delta Center at UFC 291 this weekend. The undercard includes some exciting fights that will be sure to mix things up in the promotion, with the main event being the highly anticipated Poirier vs Gaethje 2.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Lightweight 5 Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira Light Heavyweight 3 Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira Welterweight 3 Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green Lightweight 3 Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland Welterweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Gabriel Bonfim vs Trevin Giles Welterweight 3 Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima Heavyweight 3 Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro Middleweight 3 Jake Matthews vs Miquel Baeza Welterweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador Flyweight 3 Matthew Semelsberger vs Uroš Medić Light-Heavyweight 3 Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 3

In the lead up to the fight, Dustin Poirier is the favourite to win according to the best offshore betting sites at odds of -150. However, the market is fairly close, and Justin Gaethje can be backed as the ‘under dog’ at odds of +150.

Dustin Poirier Vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)

Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST

Approx. 1:00am EST 🏆 Title: BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title

BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -150 | Gaethje +150

