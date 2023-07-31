Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz goes down this Saturday night from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas. But when are the Paul vs Diaz weigh-ins? Read on to find out all about the official weigh-ins for this compelling undisputed 185-pound boxing clash.

When Are The Weigh-Ins For Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz?

We are just days away from this highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. Jake Paul will be desperate to get back to winning ways following his defeat last time out at the hands of Tommy Fury. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz plant to upset ‘The Problem Child’ on his pro boxing debut this Saturday night.

Ahead of Saturday’s huge show, all fighters on the entire card will have to weigh-in officially the day before fight night. All fighters on the Paul vs Diaz undercard, and of course the main event combatants themselves, must make weight prior to their respective fight going ahead.

The official weigh-in show is on Friday, August 4. All fighters on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-ins commencing at 6pm EST (5pm CT).

The weigh-in ceremony is open to the public and is conducted on Friday, August 4 at the American Airlines Center. Entry is free of charge and doors will open one hour prior to the weigh-ins commencing.

What Is The Paul vs Diaz Weight Limit?

Both Nate Diaz and Jake Paul will step onto the scales on Friday, August 4 ahead of their highly anticipated fight the following evening in Dallas.

This fight is set at a 185-pound limit within the cruiserweight division. This means that both men must weigh-in at a maximum of 185-pounds on Friday. If a fighter fails to make the weight, he may be given a few hours to further cut the weight and try to successfully weigh-in.

In order for the fight to go ahead, both fighters must make weigh successfully. Should one fighter fail to make weight and then fail once again at a second attempt, it will be down to the opponent whether they want to bout to go ahead or not.

The fight could still go ahead depending on whether the opponent wants it to, but only the one fighter who made weight successfully will have a say in whether the fights carries on or if they fight is cancelled.

In short, neither Jake Paul nor Nate Diaz will be allowed to weigh any more than 185-pounds on Friday at the weigh-ins. On fight night, the fighters are allowed to come in at whatever weight they want, as long as they made the weight limit the day before at the official weigh-ins.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on Saturday night. Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including undisputed world title action in the women’s featherweight division.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Jake Pula vs Nate Diaz Cruiserweight 10 Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 Featherweight 10 Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry Super-Middleweight 10 Ashton Sylve vs Willian Silva Lightweight 8 Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa Welterweight 8 Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera Middleweight 8 Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens Super-Middleweight 6 Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo Welterweight 4 Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton Super-Lightweight 4

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -260 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure ta debut boxing win and defeat ‘The Problem Child’.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this 185-pound boxing cruiserweight clash.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

Other Content You May Like