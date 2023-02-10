Popular country singer Chris Stapleton will be dusting down his cowboy hat and tuning up his best guitar as he’s the latest US performer to be picked to sing the Super Bowl national anthem this Sunday. But with this part of the match a big highlight for many – did you know you can also bet on the length of the 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem?

Chris Stapleton To Sing Super Bowl 57 National Anthem – But How Long Will It Last?

44 year-old Chris Stapleton will take to the stage before the Philadephia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs do battle for Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, as the Kentucky-based southern rock legend has been tasked with belting out ‘The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Having co-written songs with the likes of Vince Gill, Peter Frampton, Ed Sheeran and Sheryl Crow, plus bagging 8 Grammy Awards and 10 Academy of Country Music titles, then Stapleton is no stranger to penning a decent tune.

However, on Sunday Chris Stapleton has been honoured with argubaly his biggest award yet – to sing the Super Bowl national anthem and in the process cement his name in this events history for ever.

Bet On The Length Of The Chris Stapleton 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in on the planet and with that comes many betting opportunities. Of, course you can bet the obvious things ahead of Super Bowl 57 – like who will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night, plus which player might score the first touchdown.

However, the best Super Bowl betting sites, that include BetOnline, have come up with many more creative and fun Super Bowl betting markets for fans to get stuck into – like the length of the Chris Stapleton Super Bowl National Anthem.

12 months ago, at Super Bowl 2022, it was Micky Guyton that sung the Super Bowl national anthem and that latest 115 seconds (1:55). In the last 10 years, the longest length for the national anthem at the Super Bowl was Alicia Keys (2013), who was hitting the high-notes for 156 seconds (2:36), while the performer that wanted to get back to her seat the quickest was Demi Lovato in 2020 – taking just 109 seconds (1:49) – almost a full minute shorter than Keys.

So, how long will Chris Stapleton last out for? You decide, but we’ve listed the best odds below with BetOnline to help you with this fun pre- Super Bowl bet.

2023 Super Bowl National Anthem Time Betting Odds with BetOnline

See below the overs/unders betting odds from BetOnline on just how long Country singer Chris Stapleton will take to performer the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem. The spread is set at 125 seconds or 2:05 – will it be longer or shorter?

Note: Odds are subject to change

Super Bowl National Anthem Performers and Lengths from The Last 10 Years

2022: Micky Guyton (1:55 or 115 seconds)

2021: Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan (2:16 or 136 seconds)

2020: Demi Lovato (1:49 or 109 seconds)

2019: Gladys Knight (2:01 or 121 seconds)

2018: Pink (1:52 or 112 seconds)

2017: Luke Bryan (2:04 or 124 seconds)

2016: Lady Gaga (2:22 or 142 seconds)

2015: Idina Menzel (2:04 or 124 seconds)

2014: Renee Fleming (2:03 or 123 seconds)

2013: Alicia Keys (2:36 or 156 seconds)

