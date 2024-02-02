Editorial

What Will The Las Vegas Sphere Be Showing During Super Bowl LVIII Week And How Much Does It Cost?

Olly Taliku
Las Vegas Sphere
Las Vegas Sphere

Ahead of this year’s season finale in Nevada, we take a look at how much it costs to visit the Las Vegas Sphere and what is being shown at the venue during Super Bowl week.

What Is The Las Vegas Sphere Showing During Super Bowl Week?

During Super Bowl week at the beginning of February the Las Vegas Sphere could be one of the most visited venues in the world, as fans flock to Nevada for the most watched sporting event in the US.

Before they host the Super Bowl in just two weeks the Las Vegas Sphere announced its latest residency, as American rock band Dead & Company will perform 18 shows at the venue between May and June.

U2 were the first band to perform at the Sphere, with their residency beginning in September in a deal that was supposed to last 25 shows. However the Sphere debutants were so popular that their residency has been extended to March 2024.

Super Bowl week is just on the horizon, with all roads leading to the Nevada game on the 11th of February. Ahead of Super Bowl week, U2 have taken a break from their residency before they return for three shows in the week building up to Sunday the 11th.

The rock band have been heavily involved with the Super Bowl before, having performed the half time show during the 2002 match in what is widely regarded as one of the best half time shows in history.

This year Usher will take centre stage at the half time show in Las Vegas in what is anticipated to be one of the most watched edition’s in history.

Las Vegas Sphere Super Bowl Ads

It’s not just the entertainment inside the sphere that draws people to the Las Vegas Sphere, with its advertisements displayed on the outside as impressive as the shows underneath.

The NFL are set to dominate the majority of ads shown on the Sphere during Super Bowl week, with football themed content all building up to the big day on February 11th.

Recent reports have suggested that an advertisement on the Sphere costs approximately $450,000 to hire out for a week however during Super Bowl week the prices are set to skyrocket, with advertisement slots setting back companies $2million.

How Much Does The Las Vegas Sphere Event Cost?

Tickets to U2’s show in the Sphere are currently on sale for a minimum of $339, with the best seats in the house available for up to a staggering $3,862.

For those looking for a more affordable experience of the Las Vegas Sphere, tickets are available to ‘The Sphere Experience – A Postcard From Earth’ for as low as $108.

