As of Monday, 5 February, the Donald Trump South Carolina primary vote is polling the highest – but will the final percentage be more than that of Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes’ combined Super Bowl pass attempts?

Donald Trump South Carolina Primary Vote Polling

With the exception of Jimmy Carter in 1976, South Carolina has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1964.

As a predominantly red state, Donald Trump was the beneficiary of this right-leaning tendency in SC back in 2020, as he defeated incumbent President Joe Biden 55% to 43%.

With Trump firmly on the campaign trail with his eye’s set on snatching back the Oval Office from Biden, the South Carolina primary will likely play a major role in securing his Republican candidacy.

Former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina native Nikki Haley is currently polling well behind Trump ahead of the official vote towards the end of February. According to projections from FiveThirtyEight, Trump is up by just over 30 percentage points.

Such is his popularity in the South – a region that responded to his bracing language and brash politics eight years ago – that a reported 62% of possible Republican primary voters in South Carolina say they would vote for Trump in November, even if the 77-year-old is convicted of one of his four criminal charges between now and then.

Donald Trump South Carolina Primary Vote Polling: 63.2% (5 February)

Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Pass Attempts

Two of the NFL’s most potent quarterbacks take to the field at Super Bowl LVIII, in a game that could well be decided solely on which one of them is firing on all cylinders.

Brock Purdy, although a hugely talented dual-threat signal caller, has been most effective through the air this season. He has thrown a total of 514 pass attempts across 18 season appearances, giving him an average of 28.55 attempts per-contest.

As for two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, across 19 starts he has attempted 700 passes, which leaves him with an average of 36.84 per-game.

If you were to combine their season averages as a rough estimate for Super Bowl pass attempts, you would be left with 65.39.

Will Trump’s South Carolina Primary Vote or Purdy and Mahomes’ Combined Super Bowl Pass Attempts be Higher?

As the stats above would suggest, it is perhaps more likely that the quarterback duo combine for more pass attempts given both the 49ers and the Chiefs are most effective in their passing games.

Although Donald Trump is widely expected to secure a sizeable win in South Carolina, Nikki Haley’s fighting talk could well see her swing some marginal points back in her favor.

Which Will Be Higher?

Donald Trump South Carolina Primary Vote +115

Purdy/Mahomes Super Bowl Passing Attempts -145

