What is the 123rd US Open prize money for this year and how much will the winner make? Join us here at SportsLens as we explore the answer and beyond, as well as the purse pay-out for each player who makes the cut in the third major championship of the year.

The 123rd US Open is being hosted by Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California. Who will come out on top on Sunday and win the coveted US Open trophy?

How Much Is The US Open Prize Money In 2023?

It’s safe to say that the prize money on offer for the 123rd US Open will be of a similarly jaw-dropping amount to last year. Although definitive figures are yet to be divulged by tournament officials, this year’s edition of the US Open is expected to be the same as last year’s.

The total purse for last year’s tournament was a record $17.5 million. This year, we can expect the prize fund total to increase to over $20 million. Although it is likely that the winner will receive the same amount as last year, an additional $2.5 million is expected to be shared between the other players who have made the cut, but not gone on to win the event.

The eventual winner of the 2023 US Open is expected to pocket $3,150,000. This is the same pay-out that last year’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, received for his maiden major championship triumph.

This $3.15 million pay-out makes the US Open the second most lucrative major of the year behind The Masters. The US Open actually moved ahead of The Open Championship and PGA Championship respectively in terms of prize money last year, and remains the second most lucrative major in the world of golf.

How Does The 2023 US Open Prize Money Compare To Previous Years?

The prize money for winning the US Open has tripled since the turn of the century, which is indicative of the growing value of broadcasting rights and the ever-increasing profile and prestige of professional golf.

Winner’s Pay-out History

2022: $3,150,000

2021: $2,680,000

2020: $1,980,000

2019: $1,980,000

2014: $1,800,000

2009: $1,350,000

2003: $1,080,000

2000: $900,000

1998: $540,000

1993: $300,000

1988: $160,000

1983: $100,000

1978: $50,000

1965: $25,000

1958: $5,500

1953: $5,000

1931: $1,000

1916: $500

US Open 2023 Prize Money Breakdown

Here is a look at the 2022 figures to get an idea of how the prize money will be broken down in 2023. The top 60 players after two rounds make the cut, and therefore will be paid a hefty sum of money for their efforts.

1st: $3,150,000

2nd: $1,890,000

3rd: $1,225,374

4th: $859,032

5th: $715,491

6th: $634,415

7th: $571,950

8th: $512,249

9th: $463,604

10th: $425,830

11th: $388,609

12th: $359,311

13th: $334,805

14th: $309,008

15th: $286,896

16th: $268,470

17th: $253,729

18th: $238,988

19th: $224,247

20th: $209,506

21st: $196,792

22nd: $184,078

23rd: $171,732

24th: $160,308

25th: $150,358

26th: $141,882

27th: $135,432

28th: $129,720

29th: $124,192

30th: $118,665

31st: $113,137

32nd: $107,609

33rd: $102,081

34th: $97,106

35th: $93,052

36th: $88,998

37th: $85,129

38th: $81,444

39th: $77,758

40th: $74,073

41st: $70,388

42nd: $66,703

43rd: $63,017

44th: $59,332

45th: $55,647

46th: $52,330

47th: $49,013

48th: $45,881

49th: $44,038

50th: $42,196

51st: $41,090

52nd: $40,169

53rd: $39,432

54th: $39,063

55th: $38,695

56th: $38,326

57th: $37,958

58th: $37,589

59th: $37,221

60th: $36,852

123rd US Open – Tournament Info

⛳️ Event: US Open

US Open 📅 Date: Thursday June 15, 2023

Thursday June 15, 2023 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9.45am EST

Approx. 9.45am EST 🏆 2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick 📺 TV Channel: US: NBC Sports

US: NBC Sports 🏟 Venue: Los Angeles Country Club, California

Los Angeles Country Club, California 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750| Rahm +1000 | McIlroy +1200

