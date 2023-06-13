Golf

What Is The US Open Prize Money & How Much Will The Winner Receive?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
rahm 1920 usopen21 d4 win fist pump
rahm 1920 usopen21 d4 win fist pump

What is the 123rd US Open prize money for this year and how much will the winner make? Join us here at SportsLens as we explore the answer and beyond, as well as the purse pay-out for each player who makes the cut in the third major championship of the year.

The 123rd US Open is being hosted by Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California. Who will come out on top on Sunday and win the coveted US Open trophy?

Best US Open Golf Free Bets & Betting Promos

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For All Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

 

  1. BetOnline – Jaw-dropping $1000 of free bets on offer for the 123rd US Open
  2. BetNow – Kick-start the 2023 US Open betting with 150% welcome bonus
  3. Bovada – Impressive offer for crypto bettors in the USA
  4. Everygame – A sports fans dream with vast markets and top odds
  5. MyBookie – Excellent sportsbook for golf bettors

How Much Is The US Open Prize Money In 2023?

It’s safe to say that the prize money on offer for the 123rd US Open will be of a similarly jaw-dropping amount to last year. Although definitive figures are yet to be divulged by tournament officials, this year’s edition of the US Open is expected to be the same as last year’s.

The total purse for last year’s tournament was a record $17.5 million. This year, we can expect the prize fund total to increase to over $20 million. Although it is likely that the winner will receive the same amount as last year, an additional $2.5 million is expected to be shared between the other players who have made the cut, but not gone on to win the event.

The eventual winner of the 2023 US Open is expected to pocket $3,150,000. This is the same pay-out that last year’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, received for his maiden major championship triumph.

This $3.15 million pay-out makes the US Open the second most lucrative major of the year behind The Masters. The US Open actually moved ahead of The Open Championship and PGA Championship respectively in terms of prize money last year, and remains the second most lucrative major in the world of golf.

RELATED: US Open Predictions | Golf Betting Picks, Preview, Free Bets & Best Odds

How Does The 2023 US Open Prize Money Compare To Previous Years?

The prize money for winning the US Open has tripled since the turn of the century, which is indicative of the growing value of broadcasting rights and the ever-increasing profile and prestige of professional golf.

Winner’s Pay-out History

  • 2022: $3,150,000
  • 2021: $2,680,000
  • 2020: $1,980,000
  • 2019: $1,980,000
  • 2014: $1,800,000
  • 2009: $1,350,000
  • 2003: $1,080,000
  • 2000: $900,000
  • 1998: $540,000
  • 1993: $300,000
  • 1988: $160,000
  • 1983: $100,000
  • 1978: $50,000
  • 1965: $25,000
  • 1958: $5,500
  • 1953: $5,000
  • 1931: $1,000
  • 1916: $500

RELATED: 123rd US Open Full Field & Tee Times: When Are Koepka, Scheffler, McIlroy & Rahm Teeing Off?

US Open 2023 Prize Money Breakdown

Here is a look at the 2022 figures to get an idea of how the prize money will be broken down in 2023. The top 60 players after two rounds make the cut, and therefore will be paid a hefty sum of money for their efforts.

  • 1st: $3,150,000
  • 2nd: $1,890,000
  • 3rd: $1,225,374
  • 4th: $859,032
  • 5th: $715,491
  • 6th: $634,415
  • 7th: $571,950
  • 8th: $512,249
  • 9th: $463,604
  • 10th: $425,830
  • 11th: $388,609
  • 12th: $359,311
  • 13th: $334,805
  • 14th: $309,008
  • 15th: $286,896
  • 16th: $268,470
  • 17th: $253,729
  • 18th: $238,988
  • 19th: $224,247
  • 20th: $209,506
  • 21st: $196,792
  • 22nd: $184,078
  • 23rd: $171,732
  • 24th: $160,308
  • 25th: $150,358
  • 26th: $141,882
  • 27th: $135,432
  • 28th: $129,720
  • 29th: $124,192
  • 30th: $118,665
  • 31st: $113,137
  • 32nd: $107,609
  • 33rd: $102,081
  • 34th: $97,106
  • 35th: $93,052
  • 36th: $88,998
  • 37th: $85,129
  • 38th: $81,444
  • 39th: $77,758
  • 40th: $74,073
  • 41st: $70,388
  • 42nd: $66,703
  • 43rd: $63,017
  • 44th: $59,332
  • 45th: $55,647
  • 46th: $52,330
  • 47th: $49,013
  • 48th: $45,881
  • 49th: $44,038
  • 50th: $42,196
  • 51st: $41,090
  • 52nd: $40,169
  • 53rd: $39,432
  • 54th: $39,063
  • 55th: $38,695
  • 56th: $38,326
  • 57th: $37,958
  • 58th: $37,589
  • 59th: $37,221
  • 60th: $36,852

123rd US Open – Tournament Info

  • ⛳️  Event: US Open
  • 📅  Date: Thursday June 15, 2023
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9.45am EST
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 📺  TV Channel: US: NBC Sports
  • 🏟  Venue: Los Angeles Country Club, California
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750| Rahm +1000 | McIlroy +1200

RELATED: US Open Golf Free Bets: Claim Up To $5,550 In Golf Betting Offers For Third Major

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Brooks Koepka US Open betting
Golf

LATEST How to Bet On The US Open in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites

Author image Lee Astley  •  54min
Brooks Koepka US Open betting
Golf
How to Bet On The US Open in Texas | TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  54min

The third golf major of the year, the US Open, is almost upon us and Texas sports betting sites are gearing up to help you get involved. The 123rd edition…

Brooks Koepka US Open betting
Golf
How to Bet On The US Open in South Dakota | SD Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  55min

The third golf major of the year, the US Open, is almost upon us and South Dakota sports betting sites are gearing up to help you get involved. The 123rd…

Brooks Koepka US Open betting
Golf
How to Bet On The US Open in South Carolina | SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  56min
Brooks Koepka US Open betting
Golf
How to Bet On The US Open in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  56min
Brooks Koepka US Open betting
Golf
How to Bet On The US Open in Nebraska | NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  57min
Brooks Koepka US Open betting
Golf
How to Bet On The US Open in Minnesota | MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  57min
Arrow to top