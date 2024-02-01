NFL

What Is The Lowest Scoring Super Bowl In History?

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl 2024 – we have looked at the lowest scoring matches in Super Bowl history.

What Is The Lowest Scoring Super Bowl Ever?

The Super Bowl is one of the most illustrious sporting events in the world, as hundreds of millions sit to watch the pinnacle of American Football.

From exciting half-time performances, to dramatic encounters, the Super Bowl has entertained since January 15th 1967.

But not all the matches live up to expectation, at least in the scoring department, which was the case in 2019 as the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. The lowest scoring Super Bowl in history.

For the first time in history, neither side managed to score a touchdown in the opening three quarters, with the Patriots scoring three in second quarter and the Rams leveling with three in the third.

In the fourth and final quarter, the Patriots would score 10 unanswered points, including a two-yard touchdown for running back, Sonny Michel.

Lowest Scoring Super Bowl: New England Patriots 10-3 LA Rams

What Was The Super Bowl 2023 Score?

On February 12th 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII and Patrick Mahomes lead his side to a 38-35 victory.

The match had an extra twist, as well renowned brothers, Travis and Jason Kelce faced off against each other – with the former coming out on top.

Travis Kelce has become one of the biggest names in the NFL over recent months, after confirming his relationship with Taylor Swift.

This encounter became the third highest scoring Super Bowl in history and the 35 points by the Eagles was the highest amount ever accumulated for a losing side.

Mahomes was named the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player after a truly stunning performance, completing 21/27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts also made history, despite being on the losing team, after achieving the most amount of rushing yards in any Super Bowl (70 yards).

Super Bowl LVII (2023): Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 Philadelphia Eagles

Lowest Scoring Super Bowl Of All Time Ranked

1. Super Bowl LIII (2019): New England Patriots 13-3 Los Angeles Rams 

2. Super Bowl VII (1973): Miami Dolphins 14-7 Washington Redskins 

3. Super Bowl IX (1975): Pittsburgh Steelers 16-6 Minnesota Vikings 

4. Super Bowl III (1969): New York Jets 16-7 Baltimore Colts 

5. Super Bowl VI (1972): Dallas Cowboys 24-3 Miami Dolphins 

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
