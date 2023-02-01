What Is The Largest Head Coach Age Gap In Super Bowl History?

The excitement is brewing, and Super Bowl LVII is less than two weeks away, and it’ll be the Kansas City Chiefs that take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona.

With the 23 year age gap between Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, we’re taking a look at the largest head coach age gaps in Super Bowl history.

6. Super Bowl XXX: Barry Switzer and Bill Cowher (19 years, 7 months, 3 days)

Back in 1996, it was the Dallas Cowboys that claimed Super Bowl glory with a 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Arizona. Cowboys coach Barry Switzer was 58 at the time, and Cowher was 38, and a fourth-year coach at the Steelers. This year in particular showed that experience goes a long way.

5. Super Bowl XXXIV: Dick Vermeil and Jeff Fisher (21 years, 3 months, 26 days)

Back in 2000, the first Super Bowl of the new century it was 63-year-old Dick Vermeil’s St. Louis Rams that beat the 41-year-old Jeff Fisher’s Tennessee Titans, thanks to a last-second, goal-line tackle. It was the first time that the Rams had won the title, and no NFL championship game since has featured two teams searching for their first Super Bowl win.

4. Super Bowl LIV: Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan (21 years, 8 months, 25 days)

Back in 2020 when the 61-year-old Andy Reid won the Kansas City Chiefs their first Super Bowl in 50 years, he was up against a 40-year-old Kyle Shanahan. It was a Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs that went all the way and won it, and Reid got the better over a Shanahan, once again. To add context to the longevity of Reid’s career, he had a 4-4 record against Kyle’s father, Mike back when he was a coach.

3. Super Bowl III: Weeb Ewbank and Don Shula (22 years, 7 months, 29 days)

All the way back in 1969, it was just the third ever Super Bowl, and it produced one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. 61-year-old Ewbank’s Jets upset the Colts who were coached by the 39-year-old Shula at the time. The Jets were the AFL champions, and 19 1/2-point underdogs for the match, against the NFL champion Colts. This matchup can actually never happen again, with both teams now playing in the AFC, with times fairly different over 50 years later.

2. Super Bowl LVII: Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni (23 years, 2 months, 27 days)

The 2023 edition of the Super Bowl isn’t far away now, and there’s been a lot of build up already. Andy Reid of the Chiefs is taking on Nick Sirianni of the Eagles, with Reid facing his former club. There’s also a significant different in age between the two, and time coached. Reid has been head coaching in the NFL for 24 seasons, meanwhile Sirianni has only been head coaching for 2 seasons.

Andy Reid is 64 and has been a head coach for 24 seasons; Nick Sirianni is 41 and has been a head coach for 2 seasons. The 22 season coaching gap between the #SuperBowlLVII coaches ties for the largest experience gap in the championship’s history.#KCvsPHI pic.twitter.com/P3UgIzvyRa — Eagles Nation (NFC Champs) (@PHLEaglesNation) January 31, 2023

1. Super Bowl LIII: Bill Belichick and Sean McVay (33 years, 9 months, 8 days)

Super Bowl LIII back in 2019 was a history maker. It was a game which held the record for the largest age gap between the two head coaches of either team competing. It was the vastly-experienced 67-year-old Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots team that beat the 34-year-old Sean McVay’s LA Rams. Tom Brady led the Pats to their sixth Super Bowl victory, defeating McVay’s side, who was the youngest ever coach to reach a Super Bowl. He then became the youngest coach to WIN a Super Bowl just three years later in 2022 when the Rams beat Zak Taylor’s Cincinnati Bengals.

