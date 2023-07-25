The biggest fight of the year is almost upon us as Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford goes down this weekend in Las Vegas for undisputed status at welterweight. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated 147-pound boxing showdown via Showtime PPV – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

How Much Will The Spence vs Crawford Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of seeing Spence vs Crawford at long last. The fight has been rumored for several years now, with the pair of elite boxers finally stepping foot in the ring this weekend.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch Spence vs Crawford. The fight is so big that it is available to buy via pay-per-view in over 200 countries worldwide.

Showtime PPV are airing the fight live for boxing fans in the United States. In order to watch the main event from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, including the full undercard, boxing fans will be forced to pay the $84.99 pay-per-view fee.

Showtime’s price is set at $84.99 for new and existing subscribers. Showtime PPV is the only place boxing fans can watch this undisputed 147-pound clash in the United States. The fight is being aired on TNT Sports for UK boxing fans.

This of course includes the highly anticipated main event between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr, but also includes the rest of the undercard action too. There are some interesting fights on the undercard, including some world title action in the bantamweight division with legendary Nonito Donaire in action.

Not only that but there are some other huge names from the boxing world on the undercard too. Some other huge names such as Isaac Cruz, Alexandro Santiago, Goivanni Cabrera and Sergio Garcia also feature on this stacked undercard full of talent and hot prospects.

Best Spence vs Crawford Free Bets

All you’ll have to do to watch the Spence vs Crawford full card is pay your one-off $84.99 pay-per-view fee at Showtime PPV.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude, it simply has to be a PPV event. Now, all that’s left is to sit back, relax and enjoy this unbelievable fight!

As of today for the main event, Terence Crawford is the -160 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Errol Spence Jr as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +130 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

What a fight we have on our hands from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023

Saturday July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

Approx. 10.00PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports

US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

