The Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 is a horse racing bet that won’t be familiar with bettors as it’s a new offering for 2023. So, just what is the Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 and how does it work?

What Is The Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 Bet?

With 14 Breeders’ Cup races over the two-day meeting at Santa Anita there are many ways to bet on the horse racing world championships.

Aside from wagering on the races individually, there will also be the popular Breeders’ Cup ‘Picks’ bets. Including the All-Turf Pick 3 on Friday and All Turf Pick 4 On Saturday.

However, there is a new ‘pick’ in town this year at the 2023 Breeders’ Cup – with a Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 added to the roster on Saturday.

This will be the first time this bet has been offered at the Breeders’ Cup and it will be made up from four of the dirt contests on Saturday (see below).

The Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 carried a $.50 minimum wager and will require bettors to get the winner in each race.

What Are The Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 Races On Saturday?

See here the four Saturday Breeders’ Cup races that will make up the All-Dirt Pick 4 races.

Race 5: 12:50pm – Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (7f)

Race 7: 2:10pm – Breeders’ Cup Distaff (1m 1f)

Race 9: 3:40pm – Breeders’ Cup Classic (1m2f)

Race 10: 5:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Sprint (6f)

Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 Best Bets for Saturday November 4, 2023

Race 5: 12:50pm – Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (7f): Goodnight Olive – Even with Bovada

Won the race last year and looks the form pick to go in again for the Chad C Brown barn, who have also won this race twice since 2015. Was last seen running second to the classy Echo Zulu at Saratoga but beat that same horse in this race 12 months ago and her rival isn’t entered this time.

Race 7: 2:10pm – Breeders’ Cup Distaff (1m 1f): Idiomatic – +175 with Bovada

It’s hard to ignore the good run of this Brad Cox-trained 4 year-old at the moment – winning her last four in impressive fashion. The last came in the Juddmonte Spinster Stakes at Keeneland in October and before that Idomatic had the useful Secret Oath well back in second in the Personal Ensign Stakes at Saratoga. The Cox yard have also won this prize twice since 2018 and jockey Florent Geroux, who gets the leg-up on Saturday, was riding both times.

Race 9: 3:40pm – Breeders’ Cup Classic (1m2f): Arcangelo – +300 with Bovada

Hard to knock his form this season – having beaten the classy Forte in the Belmont Stakes in June and backed that up with a Pacific Classic Stakes win at Saratoga at the end of August. The same race Flightline won before taking this 12 months ago. It’s unlikely Arcangelo will be talked of in the same manner of last year’s winner, but this Jena Antonucci 3 year-old is still a very decent sort. He’s still lightly raced with just six career runs and is also sired by the 2016 winner of the Classic – Arrogate. Will be all the rage to follow the family footsteps.

Race 10: 5:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Sprint (6f): Speed Boat Beach – +400 with Bovada

Last year’s winner Elite Power will be popular again, but this is a race the Bob Baffert barn have a fine record in – with wins in 2013 and 2016, so Speed Boat Beach is the call. This lightly-raced 3 year-old was a close second here at Santa Anita last time out (beaten just a head) and with that run also coming off a 300 day break can be expected to be spot-on for this now.

Other Breeders’ Cup Pick Bets

Both bets below will have a player-friendly 15% takeout.

Breeders’ Cup All-Turf $3 Pick 3 on Friday

Race 5: 2:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (5f)

Race 7: 3:20pm – Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (1m)

Race 9: 4:40pm – Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (1m)

Breeders’ Cup All-Turf Pick 4 on Saturday

Race 4: 12:10pm – Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (1m 2f)

Race 6: 1:30pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (1m)

Race 8: 2:50pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (1m4f)

Race 10: 5:00pm – Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint (5f)

Race Times and Breeders’ Cup Order



Friday November 3, 2023

2:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (5f)

2:40pm – NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (1m 1/2f)

3:20pm – Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (1m)

4:00pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (1m 1/2f)

4:40pm – Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (1m)

Saturday November 4, 2023

11:30am – Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (1m)

12:10pm – Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (1m 2f)

12:50pm – PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (7f)

1:30pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (1m)

2:10pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (1m 1f)

2:50pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (1m4f)

3:40pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (1m2f)

4:25pm – Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (7f)

5:00pm – Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint (5f)