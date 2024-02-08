NFL

What Is The BetOnline Minimum Deposit To Claim Their Super Bowl Free Bet 2024?

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
super bowl BetOnline1
super bowl BetOnline1

The BetOnline minimum deposit, in order to qualify for their 50% first deposit welcome offer, is just $55, which will get you a $27.50 Super Bowl free bet to use on Sunday’s big 49ers vs Chiefs game.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

BetOnline Minimum Deposit Is $55 To Qualify For Their Super Bowl Free Bet 2024

Some NFL fans ahead of Super Bowl 2024 might be put off when seeing the big free bets on offer and the amounts needed to max-out on these welcome bonuses.

However, the great news is most will allow you to get these free bets for a much smaller first deposit – with the BetOnline minimum deposit just $55.

This means with their 50% deposit offer a $55 first outlay will still get you a $27.50 Super Bowl free bet to use this Sunday.

To help, here are a few other examples of some smaller first deposits with BetOnline and what FREE BET you’ll qualify for.

  • Deposit $55, Get $27.50 free bet (minimum)
  • Deposit $100, Get $50 free bet
  • Deposit $200, Get $100 free bet
  • Deposit $500, Get $250 free bet
  • Deposit $1000, Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $2000, Get $1000 free bet (maximum)

BetOnline Super Bowl Free Bet Offer 2024: 50% First Deposit Bonus

  • JOIN BetOnline
  • Deposit up to $2,000
  • Get up to $1,000 in Super Bowl Free Bets

Already have an account with BetOnline? We’ve more Super Bowl US sportsbook promo codes and free bets here

Why Choose BetOnline for Super Bowl Betting?

BetOnline might be based offshore, but certainly don’t let this put you off. They’ve been serving bettors for over 25 years now, so are a fully established US sportsbook brand that can be trusted.

This is also backed up with the BetOnline logo often seen sponsoring some of the big US sporting events each week – therefore, it’s no surprise that millions of NFL betting fans chose them.

In addition to their 50% deposit bonus for new players, there are many other benefits for joining BetOnline and US offshore sportsbooks in general.

For starters, being based offshore then BetOnline doesn’t have to follow any set state gambling laws or rules – meaning their customers can bet in ANY US State and across all regions of America. Like Texas or California.

There are over 1000 Super Bowl markets to find at BetOnline too and unlike some of the traditional and regulated US sportsbooks they also have the favored prop bets – like coin toss and National Anthem betting.

Add in no ID or KYC checks on sign-up, fast payments and all the popular deposit methods (including crypto) supported, then getting started with BetOnline is simple.

BetOnline Positives

  • 50% first deposit bonus up to $1,000
  • Minimum deposit (for offer) just $55
  • 25% sports reload bonus
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Age restriction: 18+ (is 21 with traditional US sportsbooks)
  • No ID, Credit or ‘Know Your Customer’
  • Established brand of over 20 years
  • Big selection of NFL markets for various games
  • Quick payouts
  • Existing customer offers
  • No winners taxes
  • Bet using cryptocurrencies
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Super Bowl Free Bets – BetOnlineT&Cs

  • 50% first deposit bonus
  • Minimum deposit $55 ($27.50 free bet)
  • Maximum bonus is $1,000 ($2,000 deposit needed)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
taylor swift grammys rc gf 2024 billboard 1548
NFL

LATEST What Private Jet Does Taylor Swift Own & How Much Is It Worth?

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 08 2024
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic
NFL
Rashee Rice Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – Super Bowl Predictions, Stats & Tips
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 08 2024

Read below for the best Rashee Rice player props tips and how to bet on Super Bowl LVIII with Bovada. Rashee Rice Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers At Least…

Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
NFL
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – NFL Super Bowl Betting With BetWhale For Brandon Aiyuk Player Props
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 08 2024

With Super Bowl LVIII just around the corner, it’s time to select your Super Bowl player props ahead of Sunday night’s Chiefs vs 49ers showdown. Read on for our exclusive…

Mybookie tennis
NFL
MyBookie Super Bowl Free Bets: Get $1,000 NFL Betting Bonus For 49ers vs Chiefs
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 08 2024
super bowl BetOnline1
NFL
What Is The BetOnline Minimum Deposit To Claim Their Super Bowl Free Bet 2024?
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 08 2024
716x384
NFL
NFL Draft: Brock Bowers Wants To Play For The Tennessee Titans
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 07 2024
rsz super bowl 2024 1 020224 4ce19de4960249dbb1c03899af2c0a7f
NFL
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Compared To NBA, MLB, & NHL Championships
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 07 2024
Arrow to top