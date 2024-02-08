The BetOnline minimum deposit, in order to qualify for their 50% first deposit welcome offer, is just $55, which will get you a $27.50 Super Bowl free bet to use on Sunday’s big 49ers vs Chiefs game.



BetOnline Minimum Deposit Is $55 To Qualify For Their Super Bowl Free Bet 2024

Some NFL fans ahead of Super Bowl 2024 might be put off when seeing the big free bets on offer and the amounts needed to max-out on these welcome bonuses.

However, the great news is most will allow you to get these free bets for a much smaller first deposit – with the BetOnline minimum deposit just $55.

This means with their 50% deposit offer a $55 first outlay will still get you a $27.50 Super Bowl free bet to use this Sunday.

To help, here are a few other examples of some smaller first deposits with BetOnline and what FREE BET you’ll qualify for.

Deposit $55, Get $27.50 free bet (minimum)

Deposit $100, Get $50 free bet

Deposit $200, Get $100 free bet

Deposit $500, Get $250 free bet

Deposit $1000, Get $500 free bet

Deposit $2000, Get $1000 free bet (maximum)

BetOnline Super Bowl Free Bet Offer 2024: 50% First Deposit Bonus



Deposit up to $2,000

Get up to $1,000 in Super Bowl Free Bets

Why Choose BetOnline for Super Bowl Betting?



BetOnline might be based offshore, but certainly don’t let this put you off. They’ve been serving bettors for over 25 years now, so are a fully established US sportsbook brand that can be trusted.

This is also backed up with the BetOnline logo often seen sponsoring some of the big US sporting events each week – therefore, it’s no surprise that millions of NFL betting fans chose them.

In addition to their 50% deposit bonus for new players, there are many other benefits for joining BetOnline and US offshore sportsbooks in general.

For starters, being based offshore then BetOnline doesn’t have to follow any set state gambling laws or rules – meaning their customers can bet in ANY US State and across all regions of America. Like Texas or California.

There are over 1000 Super Bowl markets to find at BetOnline too and unlike some of the traditional and regulated US sportsbooks they also have the favored prop bets – like coin toss and National Anthem betting.

Add in no ID or KYC checks on sign-up, fast payments and all the popular deposit methods (including crypto) supported, then getting started with BetOnline is simple.

BetOnline Positives



50% first deposit bonus up to $1,000

Minimum deposit (for offer) just $55

25% sports reload bonus

Bet in ANY US State

Age restriction: 18+ (is 21 with traditional US sportsbooks)

No ID, Credit or ‘Know Your Customer’

Established brand of over 20 years

Big selection of NFL markets for various games

Quick payouts

Existing customer offers

No winners taxes

Bet using cryptocurrencies

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

