A ‘New Dawn’ is upon us as Anthony Joshua returns on Saturday night as he faces American heavyweight contender Jermaine Franklin. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated heavyweight boxing fight via streaming platform DAZN – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

How Much Will The Joshua vs Franklin Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of watching the return of Anthony Joshua. The fight is arguably the biggest heavyweight fight of the year so far, with Joshua desperate to get back to winning ways against Jermaine Franklin this weekend.

For the first time since his first defence of his IBF World Heavyweight Title back in 2016 against Dominic Breazeale, an Anthony Joshua fight will not be on pay-per-view. Boxing fans from over 200 countries worldwide can watch ‘AJ’ this weekend live exclusively on boxing streaming site DAZN.

For US boxing fans, they can watch Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin as part of their standard DAZN subscription fee with no additional costs. That’s right! Boxing fans won’t have to part with their hard earned cash to watch Joshua vs Franklin this weekend.

This of course includes the highly anticipated main event between Joshua and Franklin, but also includes the rest of the undercard action too. There are some interesting fights on the undercard, including highly touted American middleweight prospect Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams.

Not only that but the likes of Campbell Hatton, heavyweight prospect Fabio Wardley and flyweight prospect Galal Yafai also feature on the bill.

Best Joshua vs Franklin Free Bets

All you’ll have to do to watch the Joshua vs Franklin full card is pay your $24.99 monthly subscription fee as you normally do. If you are an existing DAZN customer, of course you won’t have to pay an addition dollar to watch this fight.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. It is a breath of fresh air to see a fight of this magnitude not be pay-per-view for American fight fans.

As of today, the American is still the huge underdog to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. However, the majority of people will be back ‘AJ’ to win the fight of course. He is currently priced around -1000 with the best offshore sportsbooks to get back to winning ways this weekend from the O2 Arena.

What a fight we have on our hands from London on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)

Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023

Saturday April 1, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK

O2 Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

