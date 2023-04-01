Boxing

What Is The Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Pay-Per-View Price?

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
4 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Anthony Joshua Boxing 1
Anthony Joshua Boxing 1

A ‘New Dawn’ is upon us as Anthony Joshua returns on Saturday night as he faces American heavyweight contender Jermaine Franklin. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated heavyweight boxing fight via streaming platform DAZN – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

How Much Will The Joshua vs Franklin Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of watching the return of Anthony Joshua. The fight is arguably the biggest heavyweight fight of the year so far, with Joshua desperate to get back to winning ways against Jermaine Franklin this weekend.

For the first time since his first defence of his IBF World Heavyweight Title back in 2016 against Dominic Breazeale, an Anthony Joshua fight will not be on pay-per-view. Boxing fans from over 200 countries worldwide can watch ‘AJ’ this weekend live exclusively on boxing streaming site DAZN.

For US boxing fans, they can watch Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin as part of their standard DAZN subscription fee with no additional costs. That’s right! Boxing fans won’t have to part with their hard earned cash to watch Joshua vs Franklin this weekend.

This of course includes the highly anticipated main event between Joshua and Franklin, but also includes the rest of the undercard action too. There are some interesting fights on the undercard, including highly touted American middleweight prospect Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams.

Not only that but the likes of Campbell Hatton, heavyweight prospect Fabio Wardley and flyweight prospect Galal Yafai also feature on the bill.

Best Joshua vs Franklin Free Bets

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Boxing Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For Boxing Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

RELATED: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info, Odds & Free Bet

All you’ll have to do to watch the Joshua vs Franklin full card is pay your $24.99 monthly subscription fee as you normally do. If you are an existing DAZN customer, of course you won’t have to pay an addition dollar to watch this fight.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. It is a breath of fresh air to see a fight of this magnitude not be pay-per-view for American fight fans.

As of today, the American is still the huge underdog to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. However, the majority of people will be back ‘AJ’ to win the fight of course. He is currently priced around -1000 with the best offshore sportsbooks to get back to winning ways this weekend from the O2 Arena.

What a fight we have on our hands from London on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this heavyweight dust-up.

RELATED: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Net Worth Comparison | When Is The Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Fight? US Start Time & Full Undercard

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin
  • 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Jermaine Franklin
Boxing

LATEST Jermaine Franklin Boxing Record: ‘989 Assassin’ Won First 21 Fights With 14 Knockouts

Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min
Anthony Joshua vs Ruiz Boxing 1
Boxing
Joshua vs Franklin Undercard Betting Picks: Yafai vs Calleros, Wardley vs Coffie & Williams vs Wilson-Bent Predictions
Author image Paul Kelly  •  8min

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin headlines this weekend at the O2 Arena in London. Not only do we have a compelling main event here, but the undercard of this ‘New…

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Boxing
Boxing
David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Betting Picks, Fight Date, US Start Time, Undercard, Live Stream & Free Bet
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 20 2023

A highly anticipated boxing super-middleweight contest goes down this weekend as David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant goes down. The winner of this fight will be next in line to face…

tommy fury
Boxing
Betting Odds Favor Tommy Fury in Potential Jake Paul Rematch
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 27 2023
Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing
Ryan Garcia Net Worth: Salary, Biggest Fight Purse & Boxing Record Of ‘King Ry’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 27 2023
Gervonta Davis Boxing 1
Boxing
Gervonta Davis Net Worth: Salary, Biggest Purse & Record Of ‘Tank’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 27 2023
Tommy Fury net worth
Boxing
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Reaction: Twitter Reacts To Tommy Fury Beating Jake Paul By Split Decision
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 26 2023
Arrow to top