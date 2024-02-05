We have everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl media day, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers match in Las Vegas next weekend.

Super Bowl Media Day

Super Bowl media day is a scheduled day on the Monday before the season finale, with both teams involved meeting in the host City for the first time to talk to the world.

The traditional media day will take place at the Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada tonight ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, after the teams arrived in state over the weekend.

‘Opening night’ of the Super Bowl offers one final insight into both teams, with players and coaches giving one more talk to their fans ahead of the final preparations this week.

Doors are set to open at 3pm ET on Monday night, with the first team taking to the stage at around 8pm.

While Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes will meet for just the second time through their career in Super Bowl LVIII, this is certainly not the first time either sides coaches have faced off.

Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid were both in charge during Super Bowl LVI, when Mahomes won his first Vince Lombardi trophy for the Chiefs beating the 49ers in what was a thrilling season finale.

Reid and Shanahan will both speak to the media on Monday night and they along with Purdy and Mahomes will be the most highly anticipated interviews of the week.

Super Bowl Media Day Schedule

Date: Monday, February 5

Monday, February 5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas TV and Live Stream: NFL Network, CBS Sports Network

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100