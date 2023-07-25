UFC

What Is Dustin Poirier’s Hot Sauce & How Much Does It Cost?

Kyle Curran
Dustin Poirier Hot Sauce

Dustin Poirier is one of the best MMA fighters in the world, and is a former interim UFC Lightweight Champion. However, he is also busy outside of the octagon with a number of different ventures, with his own charity and even his own hot sauce! So, fans may be wanting to know more about the Dustin Poirier hot sauce, read on to find out how much it costs and more. 

Dustin Poirier Hot Sauce: What Is It & How Much Is It?

Poirier takes on Justin Gaethje this weekend at UFC 291, and The Diamond will hope to repeat his antics from 2018, where he won by TKO in the 4th round. This weekend’s contest will be for the BMF (baddest motherf*cker) belt, which was previously vacated by Jorge Masvidal, before he retired in 2019.

The UFC lightweight teamed up with Heartbeat Hot Sauce back in 2020 to create Poirier’s Louisiana Style. This product represents his home town of Louisiana.

The description for the Dustin Poirier hot sauce says: “Dustin Poirier is bringing the heat! The UFC fan favorite has partnered with Heartbeat Hot Sauce to create Poirier’s Louisiana Style, a hot sauce ode to his Lafayette, Louisiana roots. Like any good cajun sauce, the recipe starts with the best cayenne peppers, fermented to round out the sting and up the flavor!”


You can buy the Dustin Poirier hot sauce via his website. It is also available for purchase on a number of online retailers, including Amazon.

There are other flavours available other than the traditional Louisiana hot sauce. You can also get your hands on the K.O. Edition, and the Creole Maple.

The Dustin Poirier hot sauce price is on average around $12-$15, depending on where you choose to purchase it from.

Dustin Poirier Vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje
  • 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 19, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST
  • 🏆 Title: BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -140 | Gaethje +120

