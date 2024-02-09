What Is An Octopus Bet? Super Bowl LVIII Prop Betting Odds

It’s one of the rarest prop markets available, often with super long odds – but what is an octopus bet and could we see one in Super Bowl LVIII?

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs hope to defend their title and go back-to-back.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will face off with Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas.

With sports betting growing in the US each year, more and more niche markets are becoming common betting options for NFL fans.

One such wager is the elusive octopus, which had never occurred during the Super Bowl until last season.

What Is An Octopus Bet?

Named because of the eight points it earns, an octopus in football is when a player scores a touchdown and then rushes or receives for the subsequent two-point conversion.

Last year, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran in both a touchdown and the two-point conversion as his side lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Will There Be An Octopus At Super Bowl LVIII?

Considering an octopus has only happened once in Super Bowl history, it may seem like a risky wager.

But before you dismiss this rare prop bet, it’s worth considering the reasons it may happen again this year.

The octopus itself isn’t all that uncommon in the modern NFL. Although happening only once in the Super Bowl, there have been 188 recorded octopi in the NFL since 1994.

In the 272 regular season games in 2023, there were 11 octopi. Both Super Bowl teams this year also have players who have scored an octopus before.

In 2022, Patrick Mahomes scored one during the Chiefs’ 20-17 regular season win against the Tennessee Titans.

And San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey got an octopus back in 2019. Though, he was actually playing against the 49ers for the Carolina Panthers.

Obviously, it’s easy to see why the octopus is rare. Neither team in this year’s Super Bowl has one in the regular season.

The 49ers haven’t even attempted a two-point conversion in 2023. But on the biggest stage, in a win-or-die game, there’s every chance head coach Kyle Shanahan could mix up his playbook.

Christian McCaffrey is the league leader in rushing yards, and goes up against the 17th-ranked run defense on Sunday, so they could well go to him on back-to-back scoring plays when it really matters.

Super Bowl LVIII Octopus Odds

With our trusted offshore sportbook, BetOnline, you can get odds of +1200 on an octopus happening in this year’s Super Bowl.

That means if you bet $10 on ‘yes’, you will win $120 if there is an octopus in Sunday’s game.

BetOnline – Will There Be An Octopus: No -5000

Yes +1200

