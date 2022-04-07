What is a Dead Heat in Horse Racing? Dead Heat Rules Explained

A dead heat for a horse racing punter is a strange feeling – relief that your horse didn’t lose, but annoyance that your horse almost won the race outright. However, when this rare event does happen is brings a lot of confusion as to what the dead heat rules are – let’s explain.

What Is A Dead Heat?

A dead heat is basically a tie between two or more runners in a race. Most of the time, a photo finish can showcase the actual winner of a race, but on rare occasions even the technologly these days can’t split runners in a race – it’s just too close to call.

A Dead Heat occurs most in horse racing and greyhound racing, but can also apply in other sports to such as athletics or even golf if two players finish on the same score and there isn’t a play-off in place in their tournament.

What Happens To My Bet If There Is A Dead Heat?

If there is a Dead Heat, you will win part of your bet and lose the other part of your bet. A Dead Heat bet is calculated by dividing the stake proportionally between the number of winners in the event.

Here’s A Dead Heat Payout Example

You have staked £10 on a horse called ‘Photo Boy’ at 10/1 – so what happens now if this horse dead-heats with another horse?

The easy way to think of it is that as two horses won the same race – but you only picked one. Therefore, your stake has to be halved. You will get paid half your stake at the full odds so for the above bet your returns will be £55 (£5 x 10/1 = £50 + £5 stake back).

Some punters get confused and think the bet is settled at half the odds, but it’s always half your stake.

For three runners tied your stake is divided by three and so on.

