What are three realistic landing spots for Aaron Rodgers in 2025?

The New York Jets hit a clean sweep ahead of 2025. Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were fired mid-season.

Former Lions DC Aaron Glenn is now the head coach. Additionally, their new general manager is Darren Mougey. According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Jets are not expected to keep veteran QB Aaron Rodgers for 2025. What are three realistic landing spots for Rodgers next season?

Where will Rodgers play in 2025?



1. Pittsburgh Steelers

In 2024, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were on one-year deals with the Steelers. With how the season ended, there’s no certainty either QB will return in 2025. That leaves the Steelers with several options this offseason. NFL insider Mike Florio reported that major betting sites have Pittsburgh as the favorite to land Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old will be entering his 21st season in 2025. Pittsburgh needs a QB in 2025 and Aaron Rodgers is an option for the team. Are the Steelers willing to take a chance on an aging QB who’s well past his prime?

2. Las Vegas Raiders

With a 4-13 finish in 2024, the Raiders have the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Raiders went into last season with little to no plan at QB. They had Garnder Minshew and Aidan O’Connell. Mishew is a career backup and O’Connell is still a young player who needs experience. That makes Aaron Rodgers an interesting candidate for the Raiders this offseason. Tom Brady is now part of the team’s ownership and that could help Rodgers’ chances of landing with the team. At the sixth pick, the Raiders could miss out on one of the top two QBs. Aaron Rodgers could be their starter for one season and then the team tries drafting a QB in 2026. Sportsbooks have the Raiders at 3-1 odds.

3. Tennessee Titans

Despite having the #1 pick in 2025, the Titans are open to several options this offseason. NFL insiders have reported the team is willing to trade back in this year’s draft. If the Titans make that move, they could fall out of position to draft a QB. However, that could be a strategic move for Tennessee. Aaron Rodgers has indicated that he wants to play in 2025, as long as it’s not with the Jets. The Titans are a realistic option for the 41-year-old. They had Will Levis and Mason Rudolph start games in 2024. Even at this stage in his career, Rodgers has more talent than Levis or Rudolph. We’ll need to wait and see if the Jets trade Rodgers or if they release him and he becomes a free agent.