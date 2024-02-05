What Are The Biggest Betting Spreads In Super Bowl History?

This year’s Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs features one of the lowest betting spreads possible, which currently favors San Francisco by 1.5 points. If that number holds until game time, it will be the lowest Super Bowl spread that we have seen since the last time these two teams met in the big game four years ago, which was also a 1.5 point spread, but that time in favor of Kansas City.

Essentially all of the Super Bowl matchups in recent history have been close as far as the spread is concerned. Each game since 2011 has featured a line of fewer than 5 points, and we haven’t seen a double-digit spread in the Championship since 2008.

What Are The Biggest Point Spreads In Super Bowl History?

Super Bowl Week 🤩 #SBLVIII — Super Bowl (@SuperBowl) February 5, 2024

So what exactly are the largest spreads that in Super Bowl history? Here are the top-5 and their results:

#5. (Tie) SB IV – 1970

Minnesota Vikings (-12) over Kansas City Chiefs

A year after Joe Namath completed his upset of the Colts, the Chiefs were able to overcome a double-digit spread and defeat the Vikings outright in 1970. Minnesota threw three interceptions and fumbled three times, causing their defeat despite such favorable odds.

SB XXIV – 1990

San Francisco 49ers (-12) over Denver Broncos

The 49ers were at the peak of their dominance in as the decade turned over to the 90s, and the Broncos were the unfortunate team that had to go up against them in the Super Bowl. The large 12-point spread ultimately wasn’t enough, as San Francisco wound up winning by 45 in the largest blowout in the game’s history.

SB XLII – 2008

New England Patriots (-12) over New York Giants

One of the biggest upsets in NFL history regardless of the spread, the Giants were able to defeat the Patriots that year in order to spoil New England’s perfect season. It remains as one of the biggest blemishes on the long resume of Tom Brady, and was the first of two times that Eli Manning and company were able to top the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

#4. (Tie) SB II – 1968

Green Bay Packers (-13.5) over Oakland Raiders

The Packers being on this list will become a mainstay, and they were nearly two touchdown favorites for the second year in a row in the second Super Bowl ever. They wound up covering yet again, winning by a score of 33-14 and asserting their early dominance over the league.

SB XXX – 1996

Dallas Cowboys (-13.5) over Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cowboys had a star-studded team that season, but it was little-known defensive back Larry Brown, whose two interceptions helped push them to victory over Bill Cowher and the Steelers. They failed to cover the spread, though, ultimately winning by 10 points.

Lombardi No. 5 for the @dallascowboys (1/28/1996): ✨ Classic @SuperBowl match-up against the Steelers

🧲 Former 12th-round pick CB Larry Brown (2 INTs) becomes first CB to win MVP

2⃣2⃣ @EmmittSmith22 turned picks into points with two TD runs pic.twitter.com/WblPJMWTl8 — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) August 6, 2019

#3. (Tie) SB I – 1967

Green Bay Packers (-14) over Kansas City Chiefs

The first ever Super Bowl, a matchup between the AFL and NFL, featured a massive 14 point line in favor of Bart Starr, Vince Lombardi, and the dominant Packers. They held true to their status, as well, covering the spread with a final score of 35-10

SB XXXI – 1997

Green Bay Packers (-14) over New England Patriots

Interestingly, the Packers were also 14 point favorites 30 years later when they took on the Patriots before the dynasty had started in New England. They didn’t exactly cover this time, but instead pushed, with the final score settling at 35-21.

SB XXVI – 2002

St. Louis Rams (-14) over New England Patriots

Five years after being 14-point underdogs against the Packers, the Patriots had the same designation against the Rams in Tom Brady’s first time in the big game. The results were far different the second time around, though, as New England won outright for one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history over the Greatest Show on Turf.

Before the @Patriots became a perennial NFL power, they were one of the largest underdogs in Super Bowl history. The fortunes of the franchise changed #OTD in 2002, when Adam Vinatieri’s game-ending field goal lifted the Patriots past the Rams to launch a dynasty. 📹: @NFL pic.twitter.com/TVEIBLWSHG — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 4, 2024

#2. SB III – 1969

Baltimore Colts (-18) over New York Jets

This was the game, and spread, that made Joe Namath an NFL legend. His Jets were heavy underdogs in the third ever Super Bowl, with seemingly no one except the quarterback himself giving New York a chance. He famously guaranteed a victory and was laughed at, but ran off of the field a champion in what remains the biggest Super Bowl upset to this day.

Namath has one of the worst career statistical lines of any quarterback in the Hall of Fame, and it is thought that he is honored in Canton simply for his victory back in 1969.

#1. SB XXIX – 1995

San Francisco 49ers (-18.5) over San Diego Chargers

The Chargers were heavy underdogs the week before in the AFC Championship game against the Steelers, but overcame those odds in order to secure a date against the 13-3 49ers, who were the #1 seed in the NFC. The oddsmakers leaned more heavily on San Francisco that year than they had on any team in Super Bowl history, giving Steve Young and company an 18.5 point advantage.

The 49ers wound up covering, too, winning by 23 points behind Young’s record 6 touchdown passes.