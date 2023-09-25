NFL

What Are The Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting?

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Best Offshore Betting Sites For NFL
Best Offshore Betting Sites For NFL

Have you ever wondered what are the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL Monday night football betting? If so, you can end your search right here as we’ve trawled leading US betting sites to give you the best 8 that will not only give you $8,750 in NFL free bets but also allow you to bet in ANY US state.

Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting

50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  1. BetOnline – $1000 in NFL free bets for NFL Monday night football
  2. Everygame – $500 joining offer with 100% deposit bonus for NFL Monday
  3. BetNow – $1000 in free bets to redeem for Monday Night Football
  4. Bovada – Crypto and USD supported NFL offshore sportsbook
  5. MyBookie – Popular choice for NFL bettors with a 50% reload bonus
  6. BetUS – Substantial $2500 sign-up offer to claim for NFL Monday
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – $500 NFL free bets on Monday
  8. JazzSports – Easy-to-navigate site, plus NFL free bets for ongoing players.

Bet In ANY US State With Our Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL

Create accounts with the offshore sportsbooks for NFL sportsbooks on this page and they will allow you to bet in ANY US state – these are fully licenced and trusted US betting sites, that you can also get over $8,000 in free bets with. Let’s get you going with BetOnline.

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Monday Night Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

US Sports Betting Update For NFL Monday Night Football Today

If you are looking to place NFL bets within the USA this might not always be as easy as it might sound. This can often be due to where you live or are trying to place a bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.

However, there is ‘great news’ as there is a way around this as we’ve researched the best 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of today’s NFL Monday night games between the Eagles @ Bucs and Rams @ Bengals.

Meaning if you live (or are trying to bet) in a banned area like Florida or Texas you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally and safely place wagers on the American Football.

There are also some great free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you supplied with free bets long after creating your accounts.

Their NFL market coverage is also top-notch, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on today’s NFL Monday night games.

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions: Bills, Ravens, and Eagles Among Consensus Picks

NFL Monday Night Football Betting Options

20:15 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mon 25 Sept

Last season’s Super Bowl LVII runners-up the Philadelphia Eagles travel to the Raymond James Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night – in what will be their 22nd meeting.

It’s a close run thing in the series too, with the Bucs just edging it 11-10, despite the Eagles the favorites in the moneyline betting market.

In fact, could we be in for an upset here as Tampa have won their last 4 vs the Eagles, including a 31-15 win the last time they faced-off in January 2022?

Bet Money Line Play

Philadelphia Eagles

 -240 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 +200 betonline ag

21:15 Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals Mon 25 Sept

The second Monday night football match sees the LA Rams away to the Cincinnati Bengals, in what will be their 16th meeting.

It’s another close-run thing in the series with the Bengals leading 8-7 in the series and Cincinnati has also won 2 of their last 3 home games vs the Rams. Will it be more to of the same this Monday night?

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Rams

 +115 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

 -135 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

See the best NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Florida
NFL

LATEST NFL Free Bets & Betting Offers For Monday Night Football | Get $8,750 NFL Bonuses

Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 22 2023
Derek Carr Saints injury pic
NFL
Saints Injury Report: If Derek Carr misses time with a shoulder injury, Jameis Winston could start a few games for New Orleans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  28min

For their home opener in Week 3, the Packers hosted the Atlanta Falcons. At one point in the game, Green Bay found themselves down 17-0. Momentum flipped for them in…

DAndre Swift Eagles pic
NFL
BetOnline Eagles vs Buccaneers Betting Offer: $1000 Monday Night Football Free Bet
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h

Claim the BetOnline Eagles vs Buccaneers betting offer today as the NFL Monday night football ends week 3. There is up to $1000 in NFL free bets to claim with…

Mike Williams Chargers 2023 injury pic
NFL
Chargers Injury Report: Mike Williams feared to be out for the season with a knee injury suffered in their Week 3 win
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Bengals vs Rams Picks
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  4h
NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame
NFL
Top Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Sunday Football Betting Today | $8,000+ Free Bets To Claim
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 22 2023
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 7
NFL
How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in Manitoba- Top 5 MB Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 24 2023
Arrow to top