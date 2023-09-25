Have you ever wondered what are the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL Monday night football betting? If so, you can end your search right here as we’ve trawled leading US betting sites to give you the best 8 that will not only give you $8,750 in NFL free bets but also allow you to bet in ANY US state.
Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting
- BetOnline – $1000 in NFL free bets for NFL Monday night football
- Everygame – $500 joining offer with 100% deposit bonus for NFL Monday
- BetNow – $1000 in free bets to redeem for Monday Night Football
- Bovada – Crypto and USD supported NFL offshore sportsbook
- MyBookie – Popular choice for NFL bettors with a 50% reload bonus
- BetUS – Substantial $2500 sign-up offer to claim for NFL Monday
- Sportsbetting.ag – $500 NFL free bets on Monday
- JazzSports – Easy-to-navigate site, plus NFL free bets for ongoing players.
Bet In ANY US State With Our Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL
Create accounts with the offshore sportsbooks for NFL sportsbooks on this page and they will allow you to bet in ANY US state – these are fully licenced and trusted US betting sites, that you can also get over $8,000 in free bets with. Let’s get you going with BetOnline.
- Open a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your NFL Monday Night Bets
US Sports Betting Update For NFL Monday Night Football Today
If you are looking to place NFL bets within the USA this might not always be as easy as it might sound. This can often be due to where you live or are trying to place a bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.
However, there is ‘great news’ as there is a way around this as we’ve researched the best 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of today’s NFL Monday night games between the Eagles @ Bucs and Rams @ Bengals.
Meaning if you live (or are trying to bet) in a banned area like Florida or Texas you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally and safely place wagers on the American Football.
There are also some great free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.
Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you supplied with free bets long after creating your accounts.
Their NFL market coverage is also top-notch, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.
Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on today’s NFL Monday night games.
NFL Monday Night Football Betting Options
20:15 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mon 25 Sept
Last season’s Super Bowl LVII runners-up the Philadelphia Eagles travel to the Raymond James Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night – in what will be their 22nd meeting.
It’s a close run thing in the series too, with the Bucs just edging it 11-10, despite the Eagles the favorites in the moneyline betting market.
In fact, could we be in for an upset here as Tampa have won their last 4 vs the Eagles, including a 31-15 win the last time they faced-off in January 2022?
21:15 Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals Mon 25 Sept
The second Monday night football match sees the LA Rams away to the Cincinnati Bengals, in what will be their 16th meeting.
It’s another close-run thing in the series with the Bengals leading 8-7 in the series and Cincinnati has also won 2 of their last 3 home games vs the Rams. Will it be more to of the same this Monday night?
Note: Odds are subject to change
NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII
See the best NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.
|Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24)
|Moneyline
|Play
|
San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|+650
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|
Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|
Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|
Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|
Detroit Lions
|+1600
|
Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|
Cleveland Browns
|+2200
|
New York Jets
|+2200
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|
New Orleans Saints
|+2800
|
Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|
Seattle Seahawks
|+4500
|
Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5500
|
Denver Broncos
|+6600
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|+6600
|
Los Angeles Rams
|+6600
|
Minnesota Vikings
|+6600
|
New England Patriots
|+7500
|
New York Giants
|+7500
|
Washington Commanders
|+7500
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+8000
|
Chicago Bears
|+10000
|
Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|
Carolina Panthers
|+12500
|
Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|
Houston Texans
|+25000
|
Arizona Cardinals
|+40000
Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
|Claim Offer
