Have you ever wondered what are the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL Monday night football betting? If so, you can end your search right here as we’ve trawled leading US betting sites to give you the best 8 that will not only give you $8,750 in NFL free bets but also allow you to bet in ANY US state.



Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting

BetOnline – $1000 in NFL free bets for NFL Monday night football Everygame – $500 joining offer with 100% deposit bonus for NFL Monday BetNow – $1000 in free bets to redeem for Monday Night Football Bovada – Crypto and USD supported NFL offshore sportsbook MyBookie – Popular choice for NFL bettors with a 50% reload bonus BetUS – Substantial $2500 sign-up offer to claim for NFL Monday Sportsbetting.ag – $500 NFL free bets on Monday JazzSports – Easy-to-navigate site, plus NFL free bets for ongoing players.

Bet In ANY US State With Our Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL

Create accounts with the offshore sportsbooks for NFL sportsbooks on this page and they will allow you to bet in ANY US state – these are fully licenced and trusted US betting sites, that you can also get over $8,000 in free bets with. Let’s get you going with BetOnline.

Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Monday Night Bets

US Sports Betting Update For NFL Monday Night Football Today



If you are looking to place NFL bets within the USA this might not always be as easy as it might sound. This can often be due to where you live or are trying to place a bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.

However, there is ‘great news’ as there is a way around this as we’ve researched the best 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of today’s NFL Monday night games between the Eagles @ Bucs and Rams @ Bengals.

Meaning if you live (or are trying to bet) in a banned area like Florida or Texas you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally and safely place wagers on the American Football.

There are also some great free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you supplied with free bets long after creating your accounts.

Their NFL market coverage is also top-notch, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on today’s NFL Monday night games.

NFL Monday Night Football Betting Options



20:15 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mon 25 Sept

Last season’s Super Bowl LVII runners-up the Philadelphia Eagles travel to the Raymond James Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night – in what will be their 22nd meeting.

It’s a close run thing in the series too, with the Bucs just edging it 11-10, despite the Eagles the favorites in the moneyline betting market.

In fact, could we be in for an upset here as Tampa have won their last 4 vs the Eagles, including a 31-15 win the last time they faced-off in January 2022?

Bet Money Line Play Philadelphia Eagles -240 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +200

21:15 Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals Mon 25 Sept

The second Monday night football match sees the LA Rams away to the Cincinnati Bengals, in what will be their 16th meeting.

It’s another close-run thing in the series with the Bengals leading 8-7 in the series and Cincinnati has also won 2 of their last 3 home games vs the Rams. Will it be more to of the same this Monday night?

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Rams +115 Cincinnati Bengals -135

Note: Odds are subject to change

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

See the best NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

