What Are The Best New Man City vs Liverpool Betting Offers and Free Bets?

Manchester City will look to take one step closer to the Premier League title with a win over rivals Liverpool when the two sides meet in the Premier League this Sunday.
Man City vs Liverpool free bets and betting offers
Here are the best Man City vs Liverpool FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.
- BoyleSports – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
- Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
- Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 Free Bet
- Bet UK– Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
BoyleSports – £20 Man City vs Liverpool Offer
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet up for grabs
- Bet £10 on any Man City vs Liverpool market to claim
- The minimum odds of a qualifying bet is 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Virgin Bet – £20 Free Bet When Betting £10 on Man City vs Liverpool
Key Terms
- £20 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Man City vs Liverpool market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
- Free Bet credited as soon as the qualifying bet placed
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Betfred – £60 Free Bet When Betting £10 on Man City or Liverpool
Key Terms
- £60 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Man City vs Liverpool market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any Premier League game qualifies
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet UK – Bet £10 on Man City vs Liverpool & Get £30 Free
Key Terms
- £10 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
- Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
BetUK betting offers
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
How to use your Man City vs Liverpool free bets
Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.
So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Premier League clash between Man City vs Liverpool.
Man City vs Liverpool betting tips and prediction
Manchester City have a formidable record against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium and Pep Guardiola will demand another impressive showing from his players this weekend.
The Reds have failed to win 11 of their last 12 matches away from home against Sunday’s opponents and they will have to produce a flawless performance in order to get a win here.
Manchester City’s win over Atletico Madrid earlier in the week will have given them a massive confidence boost and they should be able to edge this one.
Man City vs Liverpool betting tips: Man City win @ 11/10 with Betfred
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses