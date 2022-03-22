WGC Match Play Preview: Golf Betting Tips and Predictions

THE PGA TOUR and European Tour takes us to Texas this week, as some of the best golfers in the world compete in the WGC Match Play. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you.

WGC Match Play Preview

One of the most highly anticipated events on the golfing calendar takes the world’s best players to Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas for the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play.

Huge names in the world of golf make their way to Austin this week, including Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson and world number one, Jon Rahm. Last week’s winner at the Valspar Championship, Sam Burns, who has now won that event back-to-back, is also in the field this week. He is in great form and can be backed at a spectacular price of 33/1 with Bet UK.

Billy Horschel won this event last year, defeating Scottie Scheffler 2&1 in the final of the biggest match play event on the golfing calendar. Horschel can be backed at a price of 33/1 with Bet UK, with last year’s beaten finalist backable at 18/1 with Bet UK.

The purse for the WGC Match Play this week is spectacular. All players competing in the match play event will get a share of the insane prize fund of the $10.5 million pot. Of course, the further you progress, the more money you get, with the winner bagging a tasty $1.82 million.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play this week in Austin, Texas.

The WGC Match Play betting tips

WGC Match Play Tip 1: Patrick Cantlay to win @ 22/1 with Bet UK

One of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour, and certainly one to watch out for this week in the WGC Match Play.

Although Cantlay hasn’t hit the heights this season that he reached last season, it is only a matter of time before his best form returns and he is at the very top of leaderboards again. Well why not start this week? Here at Sportslens we think Patrick Cantlay is in with a great chance of lifting the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play trophy this weekend, and here is why.

Cantlay was one of the standout performers of the USA Ryder Cup Team, winning a near perfect 3.5 points out of a possible 4. He won his singles match against Shane Lowry and his two foursomes matches as well. The only time he didn’t win, was in the fourball’s when he halved the match with teammate Justin Thomas, against Europe’s Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood.

This shows that Cantlay most certainly has the game for match-play, which stands him in great stead for the upcoming week at Austin Country Club.

He is also the reigning FedEx Cup champion, winning the $15 million jackpot back in August when he fended off the likes of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele.

We think Cantlay has one of the best all round games on the professional golf circuit, which is why we are picking him as our best bet for the upcoming WGC Match Play event.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a fantastic price of 22/1 with Bet UK.

WGC Match Play Tip 2: Abraham Ancer to win and each-way @ 55/1 with Bet UK

One of the players that constantly goes under the radar when competing on the PGA Tour. Abraham Ancer is one of those names that regularly crops up in the top 10 of leaderboards on the PGA Tour.

Ancer has a sweet iron game, as well as sneakily long distance off the tee mixed with great touch and feel around the greens. Coincidentally, the Mexican’s maiden PGA Tour victory came in another WGC event back in August when he triumphed at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He beat the Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama and last week’s Valspar Championship winner, Sam Burns, in a playoff after birdieing the second extra hole.

All of this combined with the fact that Ancer himself had a great season last year, ultimately finishing in tied 9th place in the FedEx Cup. This won him a mouth-watering $890,000 alone, not to mention the additional money he accumulated throughout the PGA Tour season.

Like Cantlay, Ancer goes into this week yet to show us his best form in 2022. However, the game is there and once he finds it, Ancer is a massive threat in every tournament he partakes in.

Each-way odds work out a bit differently this week, seeing as it is a knockout format after the group stages on Wednesday and Thursday. Each-way odds are for players to finish in the top four of the event, so that equates to getting to the semi-final of the WGC Match Play.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 55/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Cantlay is our biggest fancy for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who have a good chance at a great price:

Jon Rahm @ 12/1, Viktor Hovland @ 14/1, Collin Morikawa @ 16/1, Xander Schauffele @ 25/1, Brooks Koepka @ 30/1, Paul Casey @ 33/1 and Louis Oosthuizen at 33/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

