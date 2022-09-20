West Virginia v Virginia Tech – Best Bet & Picks | BetOnline College Football Promo Included

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

West Virginia head to Virginia Tech this Thursday evening to take on the Hokies as week four of college football kicks off. In what looks to be a closely contested affair, the Mountaineers are slight favorites. Keep reading for our best bet, picks, and an offer from our pals at BetOnline.



West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) @ Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Thursday, 9/22/2022 7:30 pm EST.

Thursday, 9/22/2022 7:30 pm EST. Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA.

Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread West Virginia

-125 -2 Virginia Tech

+105 +2

Total Over 52

-110 Under 52

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Best Betting Sites for College Football

Building on momentum

Neither of these teams has set the college football world alight to start the season. West Virginia are coming off the back of a big win against Towson, but started the season 0-2 after losses to Pittsburgh and Kansas.

The Hokies lost to Old Dominion to start the season but bounced back with wins against Boston College and Wofford. This projects like a close one, but both teams will be keen to build off the back of their latest victories.

How will this game be decided?

Strong Hokies D a concern for WVU

There are concerns about certain parts of this West Virginia offensive line. The left hand side of the line is prone to giving up pressures and hurries which could be a problem against this Hokies pass rush. The whole line is able to generate pressure and has been doing so all season. So the worry is JT Daniels could have guys in his face all night. If he can get it away, WR, Bruce Ford-Wheaton could feast against the defense.

Tech are strong against the run too. They’ve only given up around 40 yards per game at 1.4 yards per carry against FBS opposition this year.

Return of the King

There should not be too much pressure on Hokies QB, Grant Wells either. The worry is that Wells isn’t exactly a superstar. They may not need him to be on Thursday. Generally, serviceable as a QB, if Wells can manage the game on Thursday it might just be enough.

The Hokies might have found something with Keshawn King in the running game. King went for 111 yards against ODU in the opener and was on course for a big game against Boston College, but only managed six snaps. He sat out last week against Wofford in preparation for this one. So far this season he’s going at 7.6 yards per carry, but this could prove a bit trickier.

What is the best bet?

