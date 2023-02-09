NFL

West Virginia Governor’s Dog Gives Super Bowl Prediction And It’s Bad News For Eagles Fans

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
West Virginia Dog Super Bowl Prediction
West Virginia Dog Super Bowl Prediction

Super Bowl predictions usually come in the shape of a former winner, or perhaps a dedicated analyst with a wealth of knowledge. However, we like to think that West Virginia’s ‘Babydog’ has just as much credibility as pundits and experts seen on the TV, having correctly predicted the Super Bowl once before.

Although West Virginia‘s First Dog was unfortunately barking up the wrong tree with her 2022 Cincinnati Bengals call, her first prediction back in 2021 proved successful after choosing Tampa Bay.

The droopy-faced fluff ball even managed to correctly predict the Buccaneers’ points total with 31, and she is back again to give us her projections for this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Of course, much has been made over how close the showdown in Arizona is likely to be, with both the Chiefs and the Eagles entering the contest with identical 16-3 season records.

According to the latest odds on NFL betting sites, the 1.5 point spread is the joint-second lowest since the Patriots defeated Seattle in 2014, but Babydog is expecting a monumental performance from Kansas City.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was joined by his four legged prophecy pooch on his daily press conference, and Eagles fans will be hoping that her score predictions don’t materialise as she declared a 41-27 win for the Chiefs.

“For those of you that are Eagles fans, she’s saying she’s sorry for you,” said Justice. “Y’all enjoy the Super Bowl!”

Should you be inclined to agree with West Virginia’s most important pet, you can chow down on these odds courtesy of BetOnline:

  • Chiefs to Win @ +104
  • Chiefs to Win by 13 to 18 Points @ +900
  • 61-70 Total Game Points @ +400
Author image
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
Arrow to top