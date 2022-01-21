England vs West Indies schedule, fixtures and UK start time for 2022 T20 and Test series

England head to the West Indies for a five-game T20 tour this January, with the first match taking place on January 22nd. Then, after a short break, they’ll take on the Windies in a three match Test series.

West Indies vs England 2022 Schedule

The schedule of England’s upcoming tour of the West Indies is essentially split into two parts. January will see Eoin Morgan’s men take on the Windies in a five-match T20 series. March will then see a three-match Test series, with the winner taking home the new Richards-Botham Trophy.

The schedule for the T20 matches is as follows:

Saturday January 22nd – First T20 in Barbados

Sunday January 23rd – Second T20 in Barbados

Wednesday January 26th – Third T20 in Barbados

Saturday 29th – Fourth T20 in Barbados

Sunday 30th – Fifth T20 in Barbados

England will then return for the Test series, with details of the schedule below.

Tuesday March 8th – First Test in Antigua

Wednesday March 16th – Second Test in Barbados

Thursday March 24th – Third Test in Grenada

West Indies vs England UK start times

The time in West Indies is five hours behind the UK, meaning that those watching in the UK might have some late nights.

All T20I matches are scheduled to begin at 8pm GMT. All Test matches in the series will begin at 2pm GMT.

Where are England playing the West Indies?

The five T20 matches are all scheduled to take place in a nine-day window, meaning using various venues wasn’t an option. Instead, all T20 matches will take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

When England return for the Test series, there will be three different grounds used. The first Test takes place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, while the second is going to be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The final Test will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

