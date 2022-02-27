West Ham vs Wolves prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

West Ham will be looking to boost their top-four hopes with a home win over wolves in the Premier League this Sunday.

Match Info Date: 27th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:00 pm BST, London Stadium.

West Ham vs Wolves Prediction

The Hammers have drawn their last two league matches and they will be desperate to bounce back with all three points here.

On paper, the Londoners have a better side and they will be expected to grind out a positive result.

Meanwhile, Wolves have been in impressive form in recent weeks and they have picked up four wins from their last six league matches.

Furthermore, Wolves have beaten West Ham in four of their last six meetings and the visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here.

West Ham vs Wolves Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Wolves @ 19/1 with Parimatch.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

West Ham vs Wolves Betting Tips

West Ham are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

West Ham vs Wolves betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 39/29.

West Ham vs Wolves Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for West Ham vs Wolves from Parimatch:

Match-winner:

West Ham: 21/20 with Parimatch

Draw: 11/5 with Parimatch

Wolves: 14/5 with Parimatch

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 39/29 with Parimatch

Under: 9/13 with Parimatch

West Ham vs Wolves Free Bet

Parimatch are offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

