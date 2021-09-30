West Ham United will look to continue their impressive start to the season when they take on Rapid Wien in the Europa League this week.

The two sides meet on Thursday at 20:00 pm BST.

The Premier League side are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive victories over Manchester United and Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Rapid Wien were beaten 3-0 by Sturm Graz in the Austrian league last time out.

West Ham vs Rapid Wien team news

Ryan Fredericks is the only injury worry for West Ham this week.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without the services of Christopher Dibon, Richard Strebinger, Oliver Strunz and lion Schuster due to injuries.

West Ham: Alphonso Areola; Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku; Declan Rice, Alex Kral; Nikola Vlasic, Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko; Michail Antonio.

Rapid Wien: Paul Gartler; Filip Stojkovic, Leo Greiml, Maximilian Hofmann, Maximilian Ullmann; Kelvin Arase, Emanuel Aiwu, Srdan Grahovac, Marco Grull; Ercan Kara, Taxiarchis Fountas.

West Ham vs Rapid Wien form guide

West Ham are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions and their only defeat came against Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Hammers picked up an impressive 2-0 away win against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League group opener and they will be confident of another good result here.

The visitors have lost four of the last five matches across all competitions and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest.

West Ham vs Rapid Wien betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for West Ham vs Rapid Wien from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• West Ham – 1/4

• Draw – 5/1

• Rapid Wien – 11/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 1/2

• Under – 6/4

West Ham vs Rapid Wien prediction

The Hammers have started the season reasonably well and David Moyes’ men will fancy their chances of picking up a comfortable win at home.

The away side have conceded ten goals in their last six matches across all competitions and the Premier League side should be able to find a way past them.

Prediction: West Ham to win.

