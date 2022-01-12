West Ham vs Norwich City Prediction: Premier League Betting Tips, Odds and Free Bet

WEST HAM go into this game as the success story of the 2021/22 Premier League season, challenging for Champions League qualification and, according to many, punching well above their weight. At the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find the beleaguered Norwich City, already seemingly doomed for the drop and desperate to at least salvage some semblance of respectability from the season.

Match Info

Date: Wednesday, 12th January

Kick-Off: 7:45pm GMT, London Stadium, London

West Ham vs Norwich Predictions

From an impartial point of view, it’s hard to see past West Ham in this fixture, and the bookies agree, offering exceptionally short odds on the Hammers coming out on top. West Ham have the added incentive of chasing a Champions League spot, while Norwich players could be forgiven for thinking their fate at the end of the season is already a foregone conclusion.

Of further concern to Canaries fans will be the injury to Billy Gilmour, which looks set to rule him out for a month. West Ham also have injury problems of their own, with defensive linchpin Kurt Zouma still ruled out with a hamstring injury. They’ll also be without Said Benrahma, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Norwich have failed to score in their past five games, during which time they’ve also conceded 14 times. West Ham, on the other hand, have been pretty effective in front of goal, although their defence is also somewhat suspect. This all adds up to one strong possibility: a game with lots of goals – most of which will probably be scored by the Hammers.

With such short odds, a bet on West Ham to win would be almost pointless. However, a bet on a 3-0 victory for West Ham does offer a tasty price, coming in at 15/2.

West Ham vs Norwich City prediction: West Ham 3 Norwich City 0 @ 15/2 with Bet UK

West Ham vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Along with many, we see nothing other than a dominant West Ham win with this encounter. That’s why we’re banking on over 2.5 goals in the game.

To add a little extra spice to the bet, we’re also going to predict that Michail Antonio will find the back of the net at least once in the game.

Antonio getting on the scoresheet is certainly more than possible, with the Jamaican international having scored eight Premier League goals this season already. Additionally, he’s scored five times against Norwich in his previous four meetings with them.

Using bet365’s Bet Builder tool to combine the two selections into one bet, you get odds of 8/5 – not the most spectacular bet, but one with a realistic chance of being a winner.

West Ham vs Norwich City betting tips: Over 2.5 goals and Michail Antonio to score anytime @ 8/5 with Bet UK

West Ham vs Norwich City Odds

West Ham vs Norwich City Match Odds

West Ham @ 2/7 with Bet UK

Draw @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Norwich City @ 9/1 with Bet UK

West Ham vs Norwich City Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/6 with Bet UK

Under 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with Bet UK

