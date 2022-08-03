Countries
Home News west ham vs manchester city bet builder tips 2

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Opening Weekend Predictions

Updated

22 mins ago

on

West Ham

Manchester City’s title defence gets underway this weekend with a tricky opening fixture at the London Stadium against West Ham.

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tips

Combined Total Odds @ 16.15/1 with Virgin Bet

 

How to Claim Virgin Bet’s PL Opening Weekend Betting Offer

How does £20 worth of free bets sound for the return of the Premier League? If you are yet to sign up with Virgin Bet, you can redeem yours within a matter of clicks.

  1. Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher.
  3. £20 in Free Bets is now yours.

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tip 1: Jarrod Bowen to Score

Getting our bet builder selections underway, we are tipping West Ham’s most potent threat, Jarrod Bowen, so continue where he left off last season.

The 25-year-old established himself as one of the league’s most explosive wide players last campaign, netting on 12 occasions and registering as many assists. With Joao Cancelo more inclined to push forward and leave a lot of space on West Ham’s right side, Bowen will look to take advantage at every opportunity.

The England international managed to find the next twice in this exact fixture last season, earning the Hammers a 2-2 draw against the champions.

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tip 2: Both Teams to Score

Next we are expecting a tight affair in east London, but not without each team managing to find the net.

In four of the last five meetings between these two both teams have registered at least one goal, including, as mentioned, an enthralling 2-2 draw back in May.

With both sides bolstering their attacks with towering centre-forwards, we may well see some fruitful Premier League debuts for the likes of Erling Haaland and Gianluca Scamacca.

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tip 3 – Match to be a Draw

Finally, we are largely going against the grain here by predicting a draw on Sunday afternoon.

Although Liverpool are a vastly superior opponent to West Ham, the Community Shield defeat felt significant, compounded by the fact they conceded three.

The Hammers were mightily unlucky not to escape with a point away at the Etihad last season after Fernandinho clinched all three points in injury time, while David Moyes’ side will have felt hard done by in the 2-2 draw in London and could certainly have walked away with all three points.

This could well be a frustrating opener for Guardiola’s men, and we are predicting a share of the spoils.

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet Builder @ 16.15/1 with Virgin Bet

West Ham vs Manchester City Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
West Ham 15/2
Draw 17/4
Manchester City 4/11

 

West Ham vs Manchester City Team News

All eyes will be on City’s marquee signing Erling Haaland, who makes his Premier League debut here, while future prospect Julian Alvarez may also feature having impressed as a substitute last weekend.

Meanwhile, Gianluca Scamacca may well be handed his full debut in a Hammers shirt, but it is unclear how David Moyes will deploy the Italian with Michail Antonio still a key part of their success last year.

West Ham vs Manchester City Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

  • Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League are the options for fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the champions on Sunday.
  • Customers can also watch the action live via the Sky Go app and Sky Sports website.
  • Kick off is scheduled for 16:30 on Sunday 7th August.

 

