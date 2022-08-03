West Ham vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Opening Weekend Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Manchester City’s title defence gets underway this weekend with a tricky opening fixture at the London Stadium against West Ham.

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tips

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tip 1: Jarrod Bowen to Score

Getting our bet builder selections underway, we are tipping West Ham’s most potent threat, Jarrod Bowen, so continue where he left off last season.

The 25-year-old established himself as one of the league’s most explosive wide players last campaign, netting on 12 occasions and registering as many assists. With Joao Cancelo more inclined to push forward and leave a lot of space on West Ham’s right side, Bowen will look to take advantage at every opportunity.

The England international managed to find the next twice in this exact fixture last season, earning the Hammers a 2-2 draw against the champions.

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tip 2: Both Teams to Score

Next we are expecting a tight affair in east London, but not without each team managing to find the net.

In four of the last five meetings between these two both teams have registered at least one goal, including, as mentioned, an enthralling 2-2 draw back in May.

With both sides bolstering their attacks with towering centre-forwards, we may well see some fruitful Premier League debuts for the likes of Erling Haaland and Gianluca Scamacca.

Taking aim 🎯 pic.twitter.com/t8FqzefVDN — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 3, 2022

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tip 3 – Match to be a Draw

Finally, we are largely going against the grain here by predicting a draw on Sunday afternoon.

Although Liverpool are a vastly superior opponent to West Ham, the Community Shield defeat felt significant, compounded by the fact they conceded three.

The Hammers were mightily unlucky not to escape with a point away at the Etihad last season after Fernandinho clinched all three points in injury time, while David Moyes’ side will have felt hard done by in the 2-2 draw in London and could certainly have walked away with all three points.

This could well be a frustrating opener for Guardiola’s men, and we are predicting a share of the spoils.

West Ham vs Manchester City Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker West Ham 15/2 Draw 17/4 Manchester City 4/11

West Ham vs Manchester City Team News

All eyes will be on City’s marquee signing Erling Haaland, who makes his Premier League debut here, while future prospect Julian Alvarez may also feature having impressed as a substitute last weekend.

Meanwhile, Gianluca Scamacca may well be handed his full debut in a Hammers shirt, but it is unclear how David Moyes will deploy the Italian with Michail Antonio still a key part of their success last year.

