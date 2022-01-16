West Ham vs Leeds Prediction

West Ham are in impressive form coming into this game and they managed to keep two clean sheets in the last two outings as well.

David Moyes’ side are currently vying for Champions League qualification and they are fourth in the standings.

The home side will be fairly confident of grinding out a positive result here and it remains to be seen whether they can replicate their performance against Leeds from last Sunday video

West Ham picked up a 2-0 win over Leeds in the FA Cup last week and the home fans will be hoping for a similar result here.

Leeds have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to pull off an upset here.