Match Info Date: 16th January 2022
Kick-off: 14:00 pm BST, London Stadium.
Bet £10 on West Ham vs Leeds Get £40 In Free Bets
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
West Ham vs Leeds Prediction
West Ham vs Leeds prediction: West Ham 2-0 Leeds @19/2 with Betfred.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets on Bet365 and back our prediction
West Ham vs Leeds Betting Tips
West Ham vs Leeds betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/18.
Bet on over 2.5 goals at 11/18 with Bet365
West Ham vs Leeds Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for West Ham vs Leeds from Bet365:
Match-winner:
West Ham: 8/13 with Bet365
Draw: 16/5 with Bet365
Leeds: 4/1 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 11/18 with Bet365
Under: 8/5 with Bet365
West Ham vs Leeds Free Bet
Bet365 are offering new customers £40 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the Bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £10 on the Bet365 sportsbook at the required odds
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £40 Free Bets & £10 Casino Bonus