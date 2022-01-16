Countries
West Ham vs Leeds prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Leeds United will be looking to get their season back on track with a win over West Ham United when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Sunday.
 

Match Info Date: 16th January 2022

Kick-off: 14:00 pm BST, London Stadium.

West Ham vs Leeds Prediction

 
West Ham are in impressive form coming into this game and they managed to keep two clean sheets in the last two outings as well.
 
David Moyes’ side are currently vying for Champions League qualification and they are fourth in the standings.
 
The home side will be fairly confident of grinding out a positive result here and it remains to be seen whether they can replicate their performance against Leeds from last Sunday video
 
West Ham picked up a 2-0 win over Leeds in the FA Cup last week and the home fans will be hoping for a similar result here.
 
Leeds have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to pull off an upset here.
 

West Ham vs Leeds prediction: West Ham 2-0 Leeds @19/2 with Betfred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

West Ham vs Leeds Betting Tips

 
West Ham have won their last four matches against Leeds in all competitions. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
 
The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 16 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 
Leeds of conceded 14 goals in their last four matches across all competitions and they have scored just four goals in that time. Bet on West Ham to win with a clean sheet.
 

West Ham vs Leeds betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/18.

West Ham vs Leeds Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for West Ham vs Leeds from Bet365:

Match-winner:

West Ham: 8/13 with Bet365

Draw: 16/5 with Bet365

Leeds: 4/1 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/18 with Bet365

Under: 8/5 with Bet365

