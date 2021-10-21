West Ham will look to pull further clear at the top of their group with a win over Genk in the Europa League this week.

The two sides will meet on the 21st of October at 20:00 pm BST.

The Hammers have won their first two group games and they will be confident of getting another good result here. Meanwhile, Genk are in poor form right now and they will look to end their losing streak this week.

West Ham vs Genk team news

Ryan Fredericks is injured and Alex Kral has tested positive for Coronavirus. The visitors will be without Daniel Munoz due to suspension.

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Genk possible starting lineup: Vandevoordt; Arteaga, McKenzie, Sadick, Lucumi; Heynen, Hrosovsky; Ito, Bongonda, Ugbo; Onuachu

West Ham vs Genk form guide

West Ham are in impressive form right now and they have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, the Hammers have scored four times in their last two Europa League games without reply.

Genk are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats across all competitions and they have conceded eight goals in the process.

West Ham vs Genk betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for West Ham vs Genk from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• West Ham – 1/3

• Draw – 9/2

• Genk – 8/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 6/11

• Under – 28/17

West Ham vs Genk prediction

West Ham are in better form and they have a better set of players as well. The Premier League side will be firm favourites to secure all three points at home.

Genk are lacking in form and confidence right now and they are likely to crash to yet another defeat this week.

Prediction: West Ham win.

Get West Ham to win at 1/3 with Betfred

