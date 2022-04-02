West Ham vs Everton Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

West Ham would be eager to keep their top four dream alive when they take on Everton in London tomorrow evening.

West Ham v Everton Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers West Ham 3/4 Everton 7/2 Draw 14/5

West Ham v Everton Predictions

After losing four of the last six games across all competitions, the Hammers are in dire need of some consistency. However, a 2-0 win over Seville shows that this team has a lot of quality. The Spanish giants aren’t easy to down so David Moyes’ side must be onto something here.

However, after winning just once in the last three games in the league, the Londoners need to return to winning ways. They trail Arsenal by six points so they have a decent chance of playing Champions League football next season.

Perhaps, the visit of Everton comes at a perfect time for them.

The Toffees have been woeful the entire campaign. First it was Rafa Benitez whose tactics restricted the team from playing a more expansive brand of football. And now under Frank Lampard, they’ve blown hot and cold. The Merseysiders are in 17th place in the league standings and three points ahead of Watford. They have four games in hand over Leeds and Brentford and two over Newcastle so they might survive the drop after all.

However, with such inconsistency, we don’t know what to expect from the Blues.

United v Leicester prediction: West Ham to win @ 1/2 with Bet UK

West Ham v Everton Betting Tips

West Ham v Everton betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 39/40 with Bet UK

How to Watch West Ham v Everton Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the West Ham v Everton clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from West Ham v Everton with Bet UK

When is Hammers v Everton?

The game will take place on April 3, 2022.

What time does West Ham v Everton Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 14:00 PM UK time

West Ham v Everton Team News and Predicted Line Ups

West Ham Team News

Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen might be available for selection. The latter has been out since early March. Manuel Lanzini was involved in a car crash but the playmaker will be available.

West Ham Predicted Line Up

Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Everton Team News

Tom Davies, Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Andros Townsend are all sidelined. Allan is suspended.

Everton Predicted Line Up

Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Van de Beek, Doucoure; Gordon, Gray, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

Best West Ham v Everton Free Bets