West Ham vs Everton Bet Builder Tips: Back Our xx/1 Shot

West Ham would be eager to keep their top four dream alive when they take on Everton in London tomorrow evening.

After losing four of the last six games across all competitions, the Hammers are in dire need of some consistency. However, a 2-0 win over Seville shows that this team has a lot of quality. The Spanish giants aren’t easy to down so David Moyes’ side must be onto something here.

However, after winning just once in the last three games in the league, the Londoners need to return to winning ways. They trail Arsenal by six points so they have a decent chance of playing Champions League football next season.

If you’re thinking about a bet on the game between West Ham and Everton, make sure you check out this page first, as we’ll be letting you know our Bet Builder prediction.

West Ham v Everton Bet Builder Free Bet

If you agree with what we have to say and take a punt on our Bet Builder below, you’ll pick up odds of 1/8. Granted, they’re not the highest odds we’ve seen, but a successful £20 wager will still see you picking up a total prize of £183.

Anyone planning on placing this bet should head to William Hill. Just stake £20 and then sit back and see if your bet is a winner. If it isn’t, you’ll receive back £20 in real cash, giving you another chance to bet and win!

Already claimed the William Hill offer? Check out the best new bookmaker Liverpool v Watford free bets.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms Offer Terms 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms

West Ham v Everton Bet Builder Tips

The first part of our Bet Builder is also the riskiest. The Hammers have been on a poor run if you take the Seville game out of the equation. They have been dropping points in the league so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them drop two more. So, the first part of our Bet Builder isn’t a win for the hosts, but instead a draw, which has odds of 14/5.

Bowen to score first @ 6/1 with William Hill

While he may have been out injured for a long time, Bowen is a real difference maker. He might want to announce his return with a bang so don’t be too surprised if the winger finds the back of the net. An individual bet on Bowen to score can get you odds of 6/1at William Hill.

West Ham to win 1-0 @ 34/5 with William Hill

Finally, we’re going to go with the Hammers registering a hard-fought 1-0 win over Everton who have always struggled on their travels this season. You’ll get individual odds of 34/5 at William Hill for the home team to win 1-0, which we think is a decent price.

West Ham v Everton Bet Builder Tip @ 22/1 with William Hill

Combine all these bets and you’ll receive odds of 22/1. It’s certainly is the most ambitious bet we’ve ever seen, but it is a sensible one, with a decent chance of being a winner. However, everything relies on how bad the home side want to make it to the top four.