West Ham vs Chelsea Betting Picks, Predictions and Best Bets For Gameweek Two

Charlie Rhodes
West Ham vs Chelsea Picks

An all-London affair awaits on Sunday, and we are sharing some of our West Ham vs Chelsea picks and predictions below as the new Premier League campaign enters its second gameweek.

  • Both to Teams to Score @ -125
  • Chelsea to Win @ -106
  • Ben Chilwell Assist @ +400
West Ham vs Chelsea Match Info

📅Time/Date: 12:30pm (ET) – Sunday, August 20th, 2023
🎲 West Ham Chelsea Odds: West Ham +306 | Draw +265 | Chelsea -106

West Ham vs Chelsea Pick 1: Both Teams to Score

If recent history is any indicator, we expect both team to ripple the net this weekend.

Both meetings last season saw each team find the net, and although the Hammers and the Blues will have to try and step up their conversion rate from their respective opening games, they also both got off the mark.

West Ham scored well over half of their total goal haul on home soil last season. While we expect Chelsea to prevail victorious, the hosts can cause them problems on the counter-attack and from set pieces.

West Ham vs Chelsea Pick 2: Chelsea to Win

Had it not been for some resolute last-ditch defending from Liverpool, Chelsea may have walked away with all three points in their Premier League opener.

The Blues looked particularly dangerous in the middle of the park, which has been bolstered significantly over the past week with arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

This should free up room for Chelsea’s high-pressing full-backs, as well as Nicolas Jackson at the spearhead who impressed with his physicality against an imposing Liverpool defence.

They have more than enough firepower to trouble West Ham, who are likely to set up with a low block.

West Ham vs Chelsea Pick 3: Ben Chilwell Assist

As mentioned, Chelsea’s full-backs should enjoy opportunities to press high.

Much of their chances on registering an improved season rest on keeping Reece James and Ben Chilwell fit, and this was apparent as the English duo orchestrated plenty of surges forward against Liverpool.

Chilwell in particular was a constant threat, often coming inside to provide support in the attack which saw him chip in with an assist, as well as a well-taken, albeit rule-out goal that was marginally offside.

We can see him playing a starring role once more by providing creativity from the left.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
