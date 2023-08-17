An all-London affair awaits on Sunday, and we are sharing some of our West Ham vs Chelsea picks and predictions below as the new Premier League campaign enters its second gameweek.

West Ham vs Chelsea Picks

Both to Teams to Score @ -125

Chelsea to Win @ -106

Ben Chilwell Assist @ +400

West Ham vs Chelsea Match Info

📅Time/Date: 12:30pm (ET) – Sunday, August 20th, 2023

🎲 West Ham Chelsea Odds: West Ham +306 | Draw +265 | Chelsea -106

West Ham vs Chelsea Pick 1: Both Teams to Score

If recent history is any indicator, we expect both team to ripple the net this weekend.

Both meetings last season saw each team find the net, and although the Hammers and the Blues will have to try and step up their conversion rate from their respective opening games, they also both got off the mark.

West Ham scored well over half of their total goal haul on home soil last season. While we expect Chelsea to prevail victorious, the hosts can cause them problems on the counter-attack and from set pieces.

West Ham vs Chelsea Pick 2: Chelsea to Win

Had it not been for some resolute last-ditch defending from Liverpool, Chelsea may have walked away with all three points in their Premier League opener.

The Blues looked particularly dangerous in the middle of the park, which has been bolstered significantly over the past week with arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

This should free up room for Chelsea’s high-pressing full-backs, as well as Nicolas Jackson at the spearhead who impressed with his physicality against an imposing Liverpool defence.

They have more than enough firepower to trouble West Ham, who are likely to set up with a low block.

West Ham vs Chelsea Pick 3: Ben Chilwell Assist

As mentioned, Chelsea’s full-backs should enjoy opportunities to press high.

Much of their chances on registering an improved season rest on keeping Reece James and Ben Chilwell fit, and this was apparent as the English duo orchestrated plenty of surges forward against Liverpool.

Chilwell in particular was a constant threat, often coming inside to provide support in the attack which saw him chip in with an assist, as well as a well-taken, albeit rule-out goal that was marginally offside.

We can see him playing a starring role once more by providing creativity from the left.

RELATED: Best Premier League Betting Offers: $3,800 Soccer Free Bets From Top US Sportsbooks

Related Soccer Content

Best Soccer Betting Apps in USA for 2023 – Discover Top 10 Betting Apps for Soccer Ranked

Top 12 Best Offshore Sportsbooks For US Players – Trusted Offshore Sports Betting Sites

Best Sportsbooks in USA for 2023– Compare 100% Trusted Sports Betting Sites

Best Free Bets USA – Get $5000 Free in Sports Betting Bonuses