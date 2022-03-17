West Ham United vs Sevilla top five betting offers and free bets for Europa League match

West Ham United will host Sevilla in the second-leg of the Europa League round of 16 and our team has uncovered the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

West Ham United vs Sevilla free bets and betting offers

Here are the top five West Ham United vs Sevilla FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

BetStorm – £30 Exclusive West Ham United vs Sevilla Offer

BetStorm gives highly lucrative offers for its customers. Just place a £10 bet on any match and you can get your hands on a £30 free bet.

Key Terms

£30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens

Bet £10 on any West Ham United vs Sevilla market to claim

Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)

Free Bet Only Needs Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on West Ham United or Sevilla

Mr Rex is also a very good option for a lot of betting enthusiasts. The bookmaker offers £15 free bet for their new customers.

Key Terms

£15 Free Bet for new customers

Bet £10 on any Wes Ham vs Sevilla market to claim

Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)

Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply Offer Terms This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on West Ham United vs Sevilla

If you are planning to bet on West Ham United vs sevilla match, then Tebwin is a good fit for you. The bookmaker offers its new customers a lucrative £30 free bets.

Key Terms

£30 Free Bet for new customers

Bet £10 on any West Ham United vs Sevilla market to claim

Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)

Any market on any Europa League game qualifies

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers

With QuinnBet, you can get £25 money back on losses after 24 hours. And you would feel good to know that the refund applies to all sports bets.

Key Terms

£25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours

Refund applies to all sports bets

50% of losses credited up to £25

£5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you’re guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins

New customers of FansBet can avail £10 free bet if they wager £10 on any football treble.

Key Terms

£10 Free Bet for new customers

Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify

Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)

10 Free Spins credited on registration

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+ Offer Terms Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

How to use your West Ham United vs Sevilla free bets

All of the West Ham United vs Sevilla free bets are easy to claim and it’s simply a case of clicking the offer of your choice and then opening an account.

You may be asked to provide identity and address verifications but it’s an instant upload process and after this you are able to bet on all markets.

All pre-match bets count and the minimum odds are clearly stated. If you are wanting to bet in-play on Real Madrid you can also do so. To watch and bet live read our guide below:

West Ham United vs Sevilla betting tips and prediction

West Ham United will be hoping to rescue their Europa League campaign when they host Sevilla at the London Stadium on Thursday. The Hammers fought well in the first-leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan but a brilliant second-half volley from Munir El Haddadi meant the Rojiblancos won the game by 1-0. However, David Moyes’ side still have a good chance to overturn the deficit and advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.

West Ham picked up a well-deserved 2-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend, with Andriy Yarmolenko and Pablo Fornals scoring goals for the East London outfit.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are currently occupying second spot in the La Liga table but their recent form has not been very impressive. Julen Lopetegui’s side have won just two of their last eight league matches. They also suffered a 1-1 draw in their most recent encounter at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

West Ham United will not find it easy at the London Stadium on Thursday but we are backing the Hammers to win the Europa League game and progress to the quarterfinals.

West Ham United vs Sevilla betting tips: West Ham To Win @ 6/5 with Bet365