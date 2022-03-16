West Ham United vs Sevilla live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

West Ham will host Sevilla at the London Stadium in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16.



West Ham United vs Sevilla preview

West Ham will enter Thursday’s clash on the back of a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League. That was a difficult match for the Hammers but they managed to take full points from the home encounter. And now they have a bigger challenge of winning the Europa League game against Sevilla and progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

David Moyes’ side recent form hasn’t been great as they have won just two of their previous six matches across all competitions.

On the other hand, Sevilla have been far from impressive themselves in recent weeks, with the Spanish outfit winning just two of their last six matches across all competitions.

Julen Lopetegui’s side will enter the upcoming match on the back of a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga. Los Rojiblancos conceded a goal just after the interval but they fought back to earn a share in the spoils with Thomas Delaney providing the equaliser.

West Ham United vs Sevilla team news

West Ham United team news

West Ham boss David Moyes will not be able to call upon the services of Jarrod Bowen who is currently recovering from injury. The English footballer is unlikely to return until after the international break.

The Hammers will also be missing Vladimir Coufal and Angelo Ogbonna due to injury. While there are also doubts over the availability of Michail Antonio after his withdrawal against Aston Villa last weekend. And so Moyes could feature Nikola Vlasic down the middle of the attack.

Aaron Cresswell could also feature on Thursday despite sustaining a minor issue at the weekend.

West Ham United predicted line-up

Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Lanzini; Benrahma, Vlasic, Fornals

Sevilla team news

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui will not able to avail the services of Marcos Acuna due to a thigh injury. While Lucas Ocampos will also be missing this Thursday as he will serve a suspension for collecting his third yellow card in Europe.

Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial, who was featured off the bench in the first-leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, could start on the left flank for the upcoming Europa League clash.

Sevilla predicted lineup

Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson; Delaney, Rakitic; Corona, El-Haddadi, Martial; En-Nesryi

