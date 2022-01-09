West Ham United vs Leeds United prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

West Ham United will be looking to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup with a win over Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

Match Info

Date: 9th January 2022

Kick-off: 14:00 pm BST, London Stadium

West Ham United vs Leeds United Prediction

The Hammers have been in much better form compared to Leeds this season and they will be the favourites to pick up a home win this weekend. West Ham are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins over Watford and Crystal Palace. The Hammers have scored seven goals in their last two outings and they will be confident of picking up another victory here. Meanwhile, Leeds United are coming into this game on the back of three defeats in their last four outings. Marcelo Bielsa’s men will have to improve immensely in order to grind out an away win here and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset.

West Ham vs Leeds prediction: West Ham 2-1 Leeds @41/5.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

West Ham United vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Leeds have lost their last five matches in the FA Cup and West Ham will be fairly confident of picking up a home win here. Bet on the Hammers to win at 13/20 bet365. Meanwhile, the Hammers have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven FA Cup matches and they are currently 9/4 to win with a clean sheet. Leeds have conceded 15 goals in their last four outings and the last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Another high scoring game could be on the cards here. Bet on over 2.5 goals at 7/10.

West Ham United vs Leeds United betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 7/10.

West Ham United vs Leeds United Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for West Ham United vs Leeds United:

Match-winner:

West Ham United: 13/20

Draw: 14/5

Leeds United: 9/2

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 7/10

Under: 13/10

