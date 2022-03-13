West Ham United vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

West Ham United will host Aston Villa in a Premier League clash at the London Stadium this Sunday.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa preview

West Ham United will enter Sunday’s clash on the back of a 1-0 loss at Sevilla in the first-leg of the Europa League round of 16. The Hammers were impressive at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in midweek and came away with a good result. They now have a chance to overturn the deficit and advance to the quarterfinals of the European competition.

However, the Irons’ immediate concern will be to win the home encounter against Aston Villa. David Moyes’ side will be aiming to finish in the top six and it is very important that they don’t drop points this weekend.

West Ham are unlikely to find easy opponents in Aston Villa who are currently on a very good run of form. Steven Gerrard’s side have registered convincing victories over Brighton, Southampton and Leeds United in their previous three Premier League matches. The English boss has also managed to get the best out of Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho who has now bagged four goals and three assists in eight league outings.

Aston Villa’s recent good run have moved them to ninth in the Premier League standings, with 36 points from 27 matches.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa team news

West Ham United team news

Lukasz Fabianski is currently the Hammers’ first choice goalkeeper. He was on the bench in Seville on Thursday but is expected to come back in the team this weekend.

Ben Johnson, who impressed at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, will likely retain his place for the Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen will be missing again as he is recovering from the injury sustained at Liverpool earlier this month. Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks and Angelo Ogbonna will not be involved as well due to injuries.

West Ham United predicted line-up

Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Benrahma, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard don’t any injury woes at the moment, with Marvelous Nakamba the only major absentee. The English boss is expected to feature almost the same team that won 3-0 at Leeds United.

However, we could see Emiliano Buendia replacing either Ollie Watkins or Danny Ings.

Aston Villa predicted lineup

Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Buendia

